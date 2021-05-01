Ex-bureaucrat Atanu Chakraborty to join HDFC Bank as part-time chairperson

Former Finance Secretary Atanu Chakraborty is joining private sector lender HDFC Bank as a part-time Chairperson and Additional Independent Director. The board of directors has approved his appointment for three years from May 5 following a go-ahead by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI), the bank said in a statement.

As Secretary at the Department of Economic Affairs in Ministry of Finance during 2019-20, Chakraborty coordinated economic policy making for all ministries and departments. He also managed the entire process of formulating Union Budget. Besides, Chakraborty headed a multi-disciplinary taskforce that produced the National Infrastructure Pipeline (NIP). In the past, he served on the board of World Bank as Alternate Governor as well as on the central board of directors of RBI. (ANI)

