Left Menu

Ex-bureaucrat Atanu Chakraborty to join HDFC Bank as part-time chairperson

Former Finance Secretary Atanu Chakraborty is joining private sector lender HDFC Bank as a part-time Chairperson and Additional Independent Director.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 01-05-2021 17:21 IST | Created: 01-05-2021 17:21 IST
Ex-bureaucrat Atanu Chakraborty to join HDFC Bank as part-time chairperson
His term is for three years beginning May 5. Image Credit: ANI

Former Finance Secretary Atanu Chakraborty is joining private sector lender HDFC Bank as a part-time Chairperson and Additional Independent Director. The board of directors has approved his appointment for three years from May 5 following a go-ahead by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI), the bank said in a statement.

As Secretary at the Department of Economic Affairs in Ministry of Finance during 2019-20, Chakraborty coordinated economic policy making for all ministries and departments. He also managed the entire process of formulating Union Budget. Besides, Chakraborty headed a multi-disciplinary taskforce that produced the National Infrastructure Pipeline (NIP). In the past, he served on the board of World Bank as Alternate Governor as well as on the central board of directors of RBI. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Demon Slayer Season 2 releasing in 2021 but could finally come to Netflix in 2023

Entertainment News Roundup: BRIT Awards winners to get two trophies; Block by block, LEGOLAND New York prepares to open and more

Science News Roundup: U.S. FAA authorizes next three SpaceX launches; China launches key module of space station and more

Entertainment News Roundup: Five charged in violent abduction of Lady Gaga's bulldogs; BRIT Awards winners to get two trophies and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Gymnast Pranati gets Asian quota, to compete at Tokyo Olympics

India gymnast Pranati Nayak, who had claimed a bronze in vault at the Asian Artistic Gymnastic Championships in 2019, is set to compete at the Tokyo Olympics after qualifying through the continental quota.The 26-year-old from West Bengal is...

Crowds gather for Holy Fire ceremony at Jerusalem's Holy Sepulchre

Orthodox Christians flocked to Jerusalems Church of the Holy Sepulchre on Saturday to celebrate the Holy Fire ceremony, gathering in far greater numbers than last year because coronavirus restrictions have eased.This seasons religious holid...

Reuters World News Summary

Following is a summary of current world news briefs.Myanmar protesters march three months after coup U.N. warns of standstillProtesters against military rule marched in Myanmar on Saturday three months after a coup ended a democratic transi...

Reuters Health News Summary

Following is a summary of current health news briefs.Indian scientists flag virus mutations that could evade immune responseA forum of scientific advisers set up by the Indian government has told authorities about minor mutations in some sa...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021