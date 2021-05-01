India says receives 150,000 Sputnik-V vaccine doses from Russia

India says receives 150,000 Sputnik-V vaccine doses from RussiaReuters | New Delhi | Updated: 01-05-2021 17:38 IST | Created: 01-05-2021 17:29 IST
India has received 150,000 Sputnik-V vaccine doses from Russia, a spokesman for India's foreign ministry said on Saturday.
"Millions of doses" of the vaccine, which will be sold in India by Dr Reddy's Labs Ltd, will follow, the spokesman added.
