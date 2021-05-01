Left Menu

Bajaj Electricals fully acquires JV firm Starlite Lighting

Bajaj Electricals on Saturday said it has bought the remaining stakes of Starlite Lighting Ltd for a cash consideration of around Rs 60 crore from its promoters.Bajaj Electricals has executed a control transfer agreement with its outgoing promoters - Ravindra Bharati and Arvind Bharati - and as part of that a cash consideration of Rs 15 crore will be paid to relinquishment and transfer of the joint control and management rights in SLL.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 01-05-2021 18:08 IST | Created: 01-05-2021 18:08 IST
Bajaj Electricals fully acquires JV firm Starlite Lighting

Bajaj Electricals on Saturday said it has bought the remaining stakes of Starlite Lighting Ltd for a cash consideration of around Rs 60 crore from its promoters.

Bajaj Electricals has executed a control transfer agreement with its outgoing promoters - Ravindra Bharati and Arvind Bharati - and as part of that a cash consideration of Rs 15 crore will be paid to relinquishment and transfer of the joint control and management rights in SLL. “In consideration of the said relinquishment and transfer of joint Control and Management Rights of SLL by Outgoing Promoters in favour of the company, the company will pay an aggregate control premium of Rs 14.80 crore, plus GST as applicable, to the Outgoing Promoters, subject to the terms and conditions of the said CTA,” it said.

Besides, the company will also subscribe share worth Rs 45 crore from the promoters. It has also entered into a share subscription agreement for buying 45 lakh equity shares of SLL at a price of Rs 10 apiece.

“Further, SLL has now become a subsidiary of the Company,” it said.

The board of the company, which granted approval of the deal in its meeting held on Friday has also decided to commence an evaluation of a potential merger of SLL into Bajaj Electricals.

Starlite Lighting Ltd (SLL) was a joint venture, engaged in the business of manufacturing different consumer electrical products, including lighting products like compact fluorescent lamps (CFLs) and light-emitting diode (LED) and consumer electrical appliances.

SLL registered a turnover of Rs 172.90 crore in FY 2019-20.

In 2007, Bajaj Electricals had entered into JV.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Demon Slayer Season 2 releasing in 2021 but could finally come to Netflix in 2023

Entertainment News Roundup: BRIT Awards winners to get two trophies; Block by block, LEGOLAND New York prepares to open and more

Science News Roundup: U.S. FAA authorizes next three SpaceX launches; China launches key module of space station and more

Entertainment News Roundup: Five charged in violent abduction of Lady Gaga's bulldogs; BRIT Awards winners to get two trophies and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Gymnast Pranati gets Asian quota, to compete at Tokyo Olympics

India gymnast Pranati Nayak, who had claimed a bronze in vault at the Asian Artistic Gymnastic Championships in 2019, is set to compete at the Tokyo Olympics after qualifying through the continental quota.The 26-year-old from West Bengal is...

Crowds gather for Holy Fire ceremony at Jerusalem's Holy Sepulchre

Orthodox Christians flocked to Jerusalems Church of the Holy Sepulchre on Saturday to celebrate the Holy Fire ceremony, gathering in far greater numbers than last year because coronavirus restrictions have eased.This seasons religious holid...

Reuters World News Summary

Following is a summary of current world news briefs.Myanmar protesters march three months after coup U.N. warns of standstillProtesters against military rule marched in Myanmar on Saturday three months after a coup ended a democratic transi...

Reuters Health News Summary

Following is a summary of current health news briefs.Indian scientists flag virus mutations that could evade immune responseA forum of scientific advisers set up by the Indian government has told authorities about minor mutations in some sa...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021