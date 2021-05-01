Left Menu

Warren Buffett's firm reports $12B profit before its meeting

A year earlier, Berkshire reported losing USD 49.7 billion, or USD 30,653 per share.The conglomerate said that besides the investment gains, profit also improved at all its major divisions including insurance, utility, railroad, manufacturing and retail companies as the economy continued to recover from the pandemic during the first three months of this year.Buffett has long said Berkshires operating earnings offer a better view of quarterly performance because they exclude investments and derivatives, which can vary widely.

PTI | Omaha | Updated: 01-05-2021 19:07 IST | Created: 01-05-2021 19:07 IST
Warren Buffett's firm reports $12B profit before its meeting

Warren Buffett's company reported a nearly USD 12 billion profit in the first quarter a year after a major loss when the value of its stock investments plummeted because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Berkshire Hathaway said Saturday that it earned USD 11.7 billion, or USD 7,638 per Class A share, during the first quarter as the paper value of its investment portfolio rebounded. A year earlier, Berkshire reported losing USD 49.7 billion, or USD 30,653 per share.

The conglomerate said that besides the investment gains, profit also improved at all its major divisions — including insurance, utility, railroad, manufacturing and retail companies — as the economy continued to recover from the pandemic during the first three months of this year.

Buffett has long said Berkshire's operating earnings offer a better view of quarterly performance because they exclude investments and derivatives, which can vary widely. By that measure, Berkshire's operating earnings improved to USD 7.018 billion, or USD 4,577.10 per Class A share. That's up from USD 5.87 billion, or USD 3,617.62 per Class A share a year ago.

The four analysts surveyed by FactSet expected Berkshire to report operating earnings of USD 3,792.36 per Class A share.

Berkshire continued its streak of major stock repurchases by investing $6.6 billion in its own stock during the quarter. The Omaha, Nebraska-based company spent USD 25 billion on repurchases last year.

But Berkshire is still sitting on USD 145.439 billion in cash and short-term investments because Buffett has struggled to find major acquisitions for the company for several years.

Later on Saturday, Buffett will spend several hours answering questions at an online version of Berkshire's annual meeting. Buffett will be joined in answering questions by Berkshire vice chairmen Charlie Munger, Greg Abel and Ajit Jain. The company is holding its meeting online for the second year in a row because of the coronavirus pandemic. Normally the event draws a crowd of more than 40,000 to Omaha, Nebraska.

Berkshire Hathaway Inc. owns more than 90 companies, including the BNSF railroad and insurance, utility, furniture and jewelry businesses. The company also has major investments in such companies as Apple, American Express, Coca-Cola and Bank of America.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Demon Slayer Season 2 releasing in 2021 but could finally come to Netflix in 2023

Entertainment News Roundup: BRIT Awards winners to get two trophies; Block by block, LEGOLAND New York prepares to open and more

Science News Roundup: U.S. FAA authorizes next three SpaceX launches; China launches key module of space station and more

Entertainment News Roundup: Five charged in violent abduction of Lady Gaga's bulldogs; BRIT Awards winners to get two trophies and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Iran nuclear talks will resume on Friday, Russian envoy says

Indirect talks between Iran and the United States on bringing both sides fully back into compliance with Irans nuclear deal will resume on Friday, the head of Russias delegation said on Saturday.It will reconvene once again next Friday, Rus...

Bengal restricts number of invitees to weddings to 50 as COVID cases rise

The West Bengal government on Saturday restricted the number of invitees to wedding ceremonies and family gatherings to 50 to check the surge in coronavirus cases, an official said.The state administration on Friday ordered shutdown of shop...

Railway mobilises additional Covid care coaches for use in MP, Maharashtra

In view of the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic in the country, the Ministry of Railways has mobilised additional Covid care coaches for use in Madhya Pradesh and Maharashtra. Strengthening the capabilities of the nation in the united fight ...

U.S. Army warmly welcomed ahead of NATO exercises in Albania

Albanias main port of Durres has welcomed a huge influx of containers and big trucks this week ahead of NATO exercises, a concentration of military vehicles that U.S. officials said has not been seen in the Adriatic nation since World War I...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021