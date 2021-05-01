Left Menu

ICG brings missing boat Mercedes and its 11 fishermen to home port Thengapattanam

The ICG interceptor boat C-427 was deployed on Saturday to coordinate with Vikram and facilitate smooth entry of Mercedes along with the crew members to Thengapattanam fishing harbour, it added.The fishing boat with all crew was handed over to Assistant Director Fisheries Colachel for further disposal, it noted.Mercedes had left Thengapattnam fishing harbour in Tamil Nadu on April 6 with the 11 fishermen to go for deep sea fishing for 30 days towards the west of Kerala.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 01-05-2021 19:46 IST | Created: 01-05-2021 19:32 IST
ICG brings missing boat Mercedes and its 11 fishermen to home port Thengapattanam
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

The Indian Coast Guard (ICG) on Saturday brought the fishing boat Mercedes and its 11 fishermen on board, who were missing since April 24, to their home port Thengapattanam in Tamil Nadu.

The ICG located Mercedes around 370 km from Lakshadweep islands last Wednesday and the 11 fishermen on board were found to be safe, its statement said.

Vikram, an ICG ship, escorted the fishing boat to Thengapattanam fishing harbour, it said. The ICG interceptor boat C-427 was deployed on Saturday to coordinate with Vikram and facilitate smooth entry of Mercedes along with the crew members to Thengapattanam fishing harbour, it added.

''The fishing boat with all crew was handed over to Assistant Director Fisheries Colachel for further disposal,'' it noted.

Mercedes had left Thengapattnam fishing harbour in Tamil Nadu on April 6 with the 11 fishermen to go for deep-sea fishing for 30 days towards the west of Kerala. Fisheries authorities of Tamil Nadu on April 24 saw the debris of other fishing boats operating in the area, presumed Mercedes to be sunk, and informed the ICG accordingly, the statement noted.

The ICG began its search and rescue mission for Mercedes on April 24 at a distance of about 1,100 km from Goa, it said.

''It was learnt that the fishing boat was not carrying AIS (automatic identification system) or any other transponder which could have assisted in early locating of the boat by the search units,'' it added.

After four days of continuous search amid challenges of distance from the mainland and weather, the missing boat was located around 370 km from Lakshadweep Islands. ICG ship Vikram on deployment off Lakshadweep was diverted to render logistic and medical assistance to the crew, it said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Demon Slayer Season 2 releasing in 2021 but could finally come to Netflix in 2023

Entertainment News Roundup: BRIT Awards winners to get two trophies; Block by block, LEGOLAND New York prepares to open and more

Science News Roundup: U.S. FAA authorizes next three SpaceX launches; China launches key module of space station and more

Entertainment News Roundup: Five charged in violent abduction of Lady Gaga's bulldogs; BRIT Awards winners to get two trophies and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Iran nuclear talks will resume on Friday, Russian envoy says

Indirect talks between Iran and the United States on bringing both sides fully back into compliance with Irans nuclear deal will resume on Friday, the head of Russias delegation said on Saturday.It will reconvene once again next Friday, Rus...

Bengal restricts number of invitees to weddings to 50 as COVID cases rise

The West Bengal government on Saturday restricted the number of invitees to wedding ceremonies and family gatherings to 50 to check the surge in coronavirus cases, an official said.The state administration on Friday ordered shutdown of shop...

Railway mobilises additional Covid care coaches for use in MP, Maharashtra

In view of the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic in the country, the Ministry of Railways has mobilised additional Covid care coaches for use in Madhya Pradesh and Maharashtra. Strengthening the capabilities of the nation in the united fight ...

U.S. Army warmly welcomed ahead of NATO exercises in Albania

Albanias main port of Durres has welcomed a huge influx of containers and big trucks this week ahead of NATO exercises, a concentration of military vehicles that U.S. officials said has not been seen in the Adriatic nation since World War I...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021