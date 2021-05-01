Left Menu

Amazon India announces measures to help SMBs amid COVID-19

Amazon India on Saturday announced a slew of measures, including waiver in various fees paid by sellers, to help small and medium businesses amid the deadly second wave of the COVID pandemic.The e-commerce major said it is waiving 50 per cent of the sell-on-amazon or referral fee from May 1-31 for a section of sellers and will reimburse storage fees and long-term storage fees charged for keeping sellers products at its warehouses for merchants based out of non-serviceable pin codes.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 01-05-2021 19:54 IST | Created: 01-05-2021 19:51 IST
Amazon India announces measures to help SMBs amid COVID-19
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Amazon India on Saturday announced a slew of measures, including waiver in various fees paid by sellers, to help small and medium businesses amid the deadly second wave of the COVID pandemic.

The e-commerce major said it is waiving 50 per cent of the 'sell-on-amazon' or 'referral fee' from May 1-31 for a section of sellers and will reimburse storage fees and long-term storage fees charged for keeping sellers' products at its warehouses for merchants based out of non-serviceable pin codes. ''We understand this situation is impacting small and medium businesses (SMBs) the most and we are taking a host of measures to help our sellers navigate the economic challenges caused by the pandemic,'' Amazon India Vice President Manish Tiwary said in a blog post.

Amazon India has over 8.5 lakh sellers on its platform. It is temporarily relaxing the claim windows for various types of reimbursements that the sellers file for 30 days, the e-commerce firm said.

The company said it is also taking steps across the board to mitigate any negative impact on sellers' performance metrics due to defaults caused by the pandemic and the resulting restrictions, on the sellers' account health. ''We are also working to relax our policies regarding late shipment rate, order cancellation and returns to better support our sellers during this period,'' the blog said.

The record number of COVID-19 cases daily in the second wave has stretched the healthcare infrastructure of the country. Many states have announced lockdowns and curfews to tackle the situation, impacting businesses. Most states have allowed e-commerce companies to operate and allowed delivery of only essential items like grocery and medicines. In its SMB Impact Report 2020, Amazon India had noted that it works with more than 10 lakh small and mid-size business (SMBs) including sellers, delivery and logistics partners, neighbourhood stores, enterprises, developers, content creators and authors in the country.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Demon Slayer Season 2 releasing in 2021 but could finally come to Netflix in 2023

Entertainment News Roundup: BRIT Awards winners to get two trophies; Block by block, LEGOLAND New York prepares to open and more

Science News Roundup: U.S. FAA authorizes next three SpaceX launches; China launches key module of space station and more

Entertainment News Roundup: Five charged in violent abduction of Lady Gaga's bulldogs; BRIT Awards winners to get two trophies and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Iran nuclear talks will resume on Friday, Russian envoy says

Indirect talks between Iran and the United States on bringing both sides fully back into compliance with Irans nuclear deal will resume on Friday, the head of Russias delegation said on Saturday.It will reconvene once again next Friday, Rus...

Bengal restricts number of invitees to weddings to 50 as COVID cases rise

The West Bengal government on Saturday restricted the number of invitees to wedding ceremonies and family gatherings to 50 to check the surge in coronavirus cases, an official said.The state administration on Friday ordered shutdown of shop...

Railway mobilises additional Covid care coaches for use in MP, Maharashtra

In view of the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic in the country, the Ministry of Railways has mobilised additional Covid care coaches for use in Madhya Pradesh and Maharashtra. Strengthening the capabilities of the nation in the united fight ...

U.S. Army warmly welcomed ahead of NATO exercises in Albania

Albanias main port of Durres has welcomed a huge influx of containers and big trucks this week ahead of NATO exercises, a concentration of military vehicles that U.S. officials said has not been seen in the Adriatic nation since World War I...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021