MP: WR cancels 44 trains due to drop in number of travellers

PTI | Indore | Updated: 01-05-2021 19:57 IST | Created: 01-05-2021 19:57 IST
The Western Railway (WR) has cancelled 44 trains of Ratlam division in light of a decline in the number of passengers amid the COVID-19 pandemic, an official said on Saturday.

At least 44 trains of Ratlam division to and from Mumbai, Delhi, Lingampalli, Nagpur, Gandhinagar, Amritsar, Puri and other cities have been cancelled due to a huge drop in the number of passengers amid rise in COVID-19 cases, the railway's public relations official said.

The Railways has also reduced the frequency of four passenger trains running under Ratlam division including the Indore-Udaipur Special Express (up and down) and the Indore- Mumbai Central Special Express (up and down), he said.

The decision of cancelling the trains and reducing their frequency will remain effective till the Western Railway's next order, the official added.

