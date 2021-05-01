Royal Enfield total sales dip 19 pc in April

Mid-sized motorcycle maker Royal Enfield, part of Eicher Motors, on Saturday said it has sold a total of 53,298 units in April, down 19 per cent from 66,058 units in March this year.

The company's domestic sales stood at 48,789 units, down 19 per cent from 60,173 units in March.

Exports stood at 4,509 units last month as compared to 5,885 units in March, Royal Enfield said in a statement.

