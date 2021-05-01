Left Menu

Assam exempts leaders of political parties & journalists from 7-day home quarantine

PTI | Guwahati | Updated: 01-05-2021 21:45 IST | Created: 01-05-2021 21:45 IST
The Assam Government on Saturday exempted leaders of recognised political parties and accredited journalists arriving from outside in connection with the Assembly election from undergoing compulsory home quarantine for seven days.

Health and Family Welfare Department Principal Secretary Samir Kumar Sinha on Saturday by an order partially modified the earlier one of April 21 for passengers arriving by flights and trains from outside the state requiring to undergo compulsory home quarantine for seven days on arrival in the state.

However, the two exempted category of passengers will have to undergo the mandated COVID-19 test on arrival and remain in isolation till the RT-PCR test result is declared to be negative, the order stated.

On account of rising COVID-19 cases in the state, Assam government had by an order on April 13 made it mandatory for air passengers arriving in the state to undergo Rapid Antigen Test (RAT) followed by RT-PCR test if the RAT comes negative.

This testing policy was on April 21 extended to all people entering the state through rail and road networks as well.

In view of spiralling of COVID-19 cases, Assam government has already ordered shutdown of all markets and shops by 6 pm and extended the earlier imposed night curfew from 8 pm to 5 pm up to May seven.

