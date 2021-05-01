Left Menu

Looking forward to expand cooperation with India to contain COVID-19: Russia

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 01-05-2021 22:43 IST | Created: 01-05-2021 22:36 IST
Looking forward to expand cooperation with India to contain COVID-19: Russia
Sputnik V (Image source: Reuters) Image Credit: ANI

As the first batch of 150,000 doses of Russian-made Sputnik V COVID-19 vaccine arrived in India, Russia on Saturday said it was looking forward to further expand bilateral and multilateral cooperation with New Delhi to contain the coronavirus pandemic.

Russian Ambassador to India Nikolay Kudashev said the efficacy of the Sputnik V is among the highest in the world, and the vaccine will also be effective against new strains of COVID-19.

''As Russia and India continue dedicated joint efforts to combat the COVID19, this move is especially important to support the Indian government's endeavours to mitigate the deadly second wave and save lives,'' he said.

''The efficacy of the Sputnik V is among the highest in the world, and this vaccine will also be effective against new strains of COVID-19,'' he added.

Kudashev said the production of the Sputnik V vaccine in India is starting soon and the plan is to gradually increase the production up to 850 million doses per year.

''Look forward to further expand our bilateral and multilateral cooperation with India to stop the pandemic,'' he said.

The first consignment of the Sputnik V doses landed in Hyderabad from Russia on Saturday.

Leading pharma company Dr Reddy's Laboratories has tied up with the Russian Direct Investment Fund for procurement and production of the vaccine in India.

On Thursday, Russia delivered to India 20 tonnes of medical supplies mainly comprising oxygen concentrators, ventilators and medicines as part of its assistance to help the country deal with the second wave of the pandemic that gripped several states and union territories.

The medical supplies were brought to Delhi in two transport aircraft operated by Russia's EMERCOM, a state-run agency overseeing civil emergency services The relief materials were delivered a day after Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Russian President Vladimir Putin held a telephonic conversation focusing on ways to contain the pandemic.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Demon Slayer Season 2 releasing in 2021 but could finally come to Netflix in 2023

Entertainment News Roundup: BRIT Awards winners to get two trophies; Block by block, LEGOLAND New York prepares to open and more

Science News Roundup: U.S. FAA authorizes next three SpaceX launches; China launches key module of space station and more

Entertainment News Roundup: Five charged in violent abduction of Lady Gaga's bulldogs; BRIT Awards winners to get two trophies and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

COVID: Monitor oxygen refilling centres round the clock: Delhi govt to district magistrates

The Delhi government has directed all district magistrates to monitor medical oxygen refilling centres round the clock to ensure its supply to genuine patients and hospitals amid a severe shortage of life-saving gas in the city.The Delhi Di...

Police arrests six members of banned outfit PLFI

Police on Saturday arrested six members of the banned outfit PLFI from Jharkhands Chaibasa district and recovered arms and ammunition from them, an officer said.On a tip-off police raided Horogada village and arrested the members of the ban...

Centre raises Delhi's daily oxygen quota to 590 MT

Amid an acute shortage of oxygen in Delhi hospitals, the Centre on Saturday raised the national capitals daily quota of life-saving gas to 590 metric tonnes from 490 MT.According to the Union Health and Family Welfare Ministry, Delhi will g...

COVID-19: CM Baghel inaugurates 'Oxygen on Wheels', food distribution service of Raipur Municipal Corporation

Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel on Saturday inaugurated Oxygen on Wheels, ambulance service and food distribution service of Raipur Municipal Corporation to help people amid the COVID-19 crisis. According to an official statement...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021