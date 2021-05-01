Left Menu

Nine arrested in London protests against greater police powers

Under the new legislation, the British government wants to increase police powers to block non-violent protests which have a "significant disruptive effect" on the public or parliament. The legislation would target action by groups such as environmental campaigners Extinction Rebellion, which has organised mass protests to block bridges in recent years and whose members have glued themselves to commuter trains.

Reuters | Updated: 01-05-2021 22:51 IST | Created: 01-05-2021 22:51 IST
Nine arrested in London protests against greater police powers

Police arrested nine people who took part in protests in London on Saturday demanding that the government reverse planned legislation that would increase police powers.

More than 1,000 people marched through central London and chanted "Kill the Bill" outside government buildings, as well as dancing to music played from a bus. A police statement said nine people had been arrested and officers were "continuing to engage" with protesters who had gathered in a park in south London after the march.

Similar protests took place in other cities across England and Wales, including Bristol, which saw several days of clashes between protesters and police in March. Under the new legislation, the British government wants to increase police powers to block non-violent protests which have a "significant disruptive effect" on the public or parliament.

The legislation would target action by groups such as environmental campaigners Extinction Rebellion, which has organised mass protests to block bridges in recent years and whose members have glued themselves to commuter trains. London's Tower Bridge was closed to traffic in one direction for around an hour on Saturday after an Extinction Rebellion protester glued himself to the road.

Many protesters on Saturday said they did not trust police to protect them and that the new laws would give authorities too much power to shut down politically awkward protests such as those by Black Lives Matter and Extinction Rebellion. "I am really scared by the fact that they want to make protesting an arrestable offence," 30-year-old therapist Jade Rea said.

"I don't think there's any justification for it because the idea of a protest is to disrupt and really bring to people's attention that something urgent is going on," she added. London police faced criticism from across the political spectrum in March for their handling of a vigil in memory of a murdered woman, Sarah Everard, whose suspected killer was a serving police officer. (Additional reporting by Henry Nicholls in BRISTOL; Writing by David Milliken, Editing by Angus MacSwan)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Demon Slayer Season 2 releasing in 2021 but could finally come to Netflix in 2023

Entertainment News Roundup: BRIT Awards winners to get two trophies; Block by block, LEGOLAND New York prepares to open and more

Science News Roundup: U.S. FAA authorizes next three SpaceX launches; China launches key module of space station and more

Entertainment News Roundup: Five charged in violent abduction of Lady Gaga's bulldogs; BRIT Awards winners to get two trophies and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

COVID: Monitor oxygen refilling centres round the clock: Delhi govt to district magistrates

The Delhi government has directed all district magistrates to monitor medical oxygen refilling centres round the clock to ensure its supply to genuine patients and hospitals amid a severe shortage of life-saving gas in the city.The Delhi Di...

Police arrests six members of banned outfit PLFI

Police on Saturday arrested six members of the banned outfit PLFI from Jharkhands Chaibasa district and recovered arms and ammunition from them, an officer said.On a tip-off police raided Horogada village and arrested the members of the ban...

Centre raises Delhi's daily oxygen quota to 590 MT

Amid an acute shortage of oxygen in Delhi hospitals, the Centre on Saturday raised the national capitals daily quota of life-saving gas to 590 metric tonnes from 490 MT.According to the Union Health and Family Welfare Ministry, Delhi will g...

COVID-19: CM Baghel inaugurates 'Oxygen on Wheels', food distribution service of Raipur Municipal Corporation

Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel on Saturday inaugurated Oxygen on Wheels, ambulance service and food distribution service of Raipur Municipal Corporation to help people amid the COVID-19 crisis. According to an official statement...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021