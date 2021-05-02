Left Menu

WRAPUP 2-Warren Buffett says U.S. economy's unexpected strength benefits Berkshire

But Buffett lamented how an influx of so-called special purpose acquisition companies and inexperienced investors hoping for quick riches have made markets feel more like a "casino," making it hard for Berkshire to deploy more of its $145.4 billion cash hoard. The annual meeting was held in Los Angeles, where the 90-year-old Buffett joined Berkshire's 97-year-old vice chairman Charlie Munger, to answer more than three hours of shareholder questions.

Reuters | Updated: 02-05-2021 02:33 IST | Created: 02-05-2021 02:10 IST
WRAPUP 2-Warren Buffett says U.S. economy's unexpected strength benefits Berkshire
"People feel good," Buffett said, in discussing the economic environment. Image Credit: Flickr

Warren Buffett said on Saturday that the U.S. economy is faring far better than he might have predicted early in the coronavirus pandemic, benefiting his conglomerate Berkshire Hathaway Inc. Speaking at Berkshire's annual meeting, Buffett said the economy has been "resurrected in an extraordinarily effective way" by monetary stimulus from the Federal Reserve and fiscal stimulus from the U.S. Congress.

"It did the job," and 85% of the economy is running in "super-high gear," Buffett said. But Buffett lamented how an influx of so-called special purpose acquisition companies and inexperienced investors hoping for quick riches have made markets feel more like a "casino," making it hard for Berkshire to deploy more of its $145.4 billion cash hoard.

The annual meeting was held in Los Angeles, where the 90-year-old Buffett joined Berkshire's 97-year-old vice chairman Charlie Munger, to answer more than three hours of shareholder questions. Berkshire scrapped for a second year its annual shareholder weekend in its Omaha, Nebraska, hometown, an extravaganza that normally attracts around 40,000 shareholders. Saturday's meeting was broadcast online on Yahoo Finance.

Many of Berkshire's dozens of operating units have been rebounding as anxiety over COVID-19 lessens, more people get vaccinated, stimulus checks are spent, business restrictions are eased and confidence about the economy grows. Gross domestic product, a broad measure of the U.S. economy, grew at an annualized 6.4% rate from January to March, according to an advance estimate by the government.

Some economists project the economy will grow in 2021 at the fastest rate in nearly four decades. "People feel good," Buffett said, in discussing the economic environment. "Charlie and I consider it the most interesting movie we've ever seen."

Munger, for his part, downplayed concern that Congress and the White House might raise the corporate tax rate to 25% or 28%, saying it wouldn't be "the end of the world" for Berkshire.

CAUTION, SPACS AND APPLE

Buffett was markedly more upbeat than at least year's relatively subdued annual meeting, early in the pandemic. Saturday's meeting came after Berkshire said first-quarter operating profit rose 20% to about $7 billion, while net income including investments totalled $11.7 billion..

Results benefited from better-than-expected underwriting at insurer Geico, more shopping at retailers including Berkshire's car dealerships, See's Candies and the Nebraska Furniture Mart, and a near-doubling of profit at the Clayton Homes mobile home unit. But there were signs Berkshire has grown more cautious about the markets.

While Berkshire repurchased $6.6 billion of its own stock from January and March, the pace of buybacks slowed. Berkshire also said it sold $3.9 billion more stocks than it bought, though it still owned $151 billion of stock in just two companies, Apple Inc and Bank of America Corp.

Buffett said the growth of SPACs, which take private companies public, has made it too pricey for Berkshire to buy whole companies. Berkshire hasn't made a major acquisition since 2016. "It's a killer," Buffett said, referring to SPACs. "We've got probably $70 or $80 billion, something like that maybe, that we'd love to put to work, ... but we won't get a chance to do it under these conditions."

Buffett stood by Apple, calling the iPhone maker an "extraordinary business" with "indispensable" products, and said he and Munger agreed he made a mistake by selling a small percentage of Berkshire's shares late last year. Shareholders were expected at the meeting to vote on proposals requiring Berkshire to disclose more about its efforts to address climate change and promote diversity and inclusion in its workforce.

Buffett opposes both proposals. He controls nearly one-third of Berkshire's voting power, and the proposals will likely be defeated.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Health News Roundup: Pfizer to start shipping coronavirus vaccine to Canada; India posts new record daily rise in COVID-19 cases and more

Reliance becomes India's largest producer of medical grade liquid oxygen from single location

Entertainment News Roundup: Grammy organizers change rules; Five charged in violent abduction of Lady Gaga's bulldogs and more

Researchers discover new vulnerability affecting billions of computers globally

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

DR Congo declares state of siege over eastern bloodshed

Adds reports of killing of imam at Beni mosque By Erikas Mwisi KambaleBENI, Democratic Republic of Congo, May 1 Reuters - M ilitants killed at least 19 people, including 10 soldiers, in raids on two villages in the east of Democratic Republ...

Chad: UN rights office profoundly disturbed over violence against protesters

Six people were reportedly killed and several wounded in the capital, NDjamena, on Tuesday and in the second-largest city, Moundou, Marta Hurtado, spokesperson for OHCHR, told the regular press briefing in Geneva.And while more than 700 pe...

Brazil registers 2,656 COVID-19 deaths on Saturday

Brazil registered 2,656 COVID-19 deaths on Saturday and 66,964 new confirmed cases, according to data released by the nations Health Ministry.The South American country has now registered 406,437 total coronavirus deaths and 14,725,975 tota...

COVID-19 ‘vaccine equity in action’ in the Maldives: a UN Resident Coordinator blog

The Maldives had reported some 29,000 cases of the virus with 72 deaths up until 29 April.As World Immunization Week comes to an end, Ms Haswell explains how the UN has supported the authorities in the fight against the pandemic. UN Maldive...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021