Left Menu

WRAPUP 3-Warren Buffett says U.S. economy's unexpected strength benefits Berkshire

"This economy, right now, 85% of it is running in super high gear." Buffett lamented how an influx of so-called special purpose acquisition companies and inexperienced investors hoping for quick riches have made markets feel like a casino, making it hard for Berkshire to deploy more of its $145.4 billion cash hoard. But the 90-year-old retained his optimism for the future of the company he has run since 1965, including after he's gone.

Reuters | Updated: 02-05-2021 05:16 IST | Created: 02-05-2021 05:16 IST
WRAPUP 3-Warren Buffett says U.S. economy's unexpected strength benefits Berkshire

Warren Buffett said on Saturday that Berkshire Hathaway Inc is being lifted by a U.S. economy faring far better than he predicted early in the coronavirus pandemic, though investor euphoria is making it hard to deploy cash. Speaking at Berkshire's annual meeting, Buffett said the economy has been "resurrected in an extraordinarily effective way" by monetary stimulus from the Federal Reserve and fiscal stimulus from the U.S. Congress.

"It did the job," Buffett said. "This economy, right now, 85% of it is running in super high gear." Buffett lamented how an influx of so-called special purpose acquisition companies and inexperienced investors hoping for quick riches have made markets feel like a casino, making it hard for Berkshire to deploy more of its $145.4 billion cash hoard.

But the 90-year-old retained his optimism for the future of the company he has run since 1965, including after he's gone. "We've seen some strange things happen in the world in the last year, 15 months," Buffett said. "It has reinforced our desire to figure out everything possible to make sure that Berkshire is, 50 or 100 years from now, every bit the organization and then some that it is now."

REINFORCEMENTS The annual meeting was held in Los Angeles, where Buffett joined Berkshire's 97-year-old vice chairman Charlie Munger, to answer more than three hours of shareholder questions.

Greg Abel and Ajit Jain, Berkshire's other vice chairmen and potentially successors to Buffett as chief executive, also fielded several questions. Asked about their rapport, Jain said that they don't interact as much as Munger and Buffett, but they talk every quarter about businesses they oversee.

Berkshire scrapped for a second year its annual shareholder weekend in its Omaha, Nebraska, hometown, an extravaganza that normally attracts around 40,000 shareholders. But Saturday's meeting, broadcast online on Yahoo Finance, was "kind of what you come to love about Berkshire," said Steve Haberstroh, a partner at CastleKeep Investment Advisors in Westport, Connecticut. "It's a little bit less about learning new things and more about being reminded about the old things."

Many of Berkshire's dozens of operating units, which include Geico car insurance and the BNSF railroad, have been rebounding as anxiety over COVID-19 lessens, more people get vaccinated, stimulus checks are spent, business restrictions are eased and confidence about the economy grows. Gross domestic product grew at an annualized 6.4% rate from January to March, according to an advance government estimate. Some economists project the economy will grow in 2021 at the fastest clip in nearly four decades.

Buffett conceded that the recovery made his decision last year to exit stakes in the four major U.S. airlines -- American, Delta, Southwest and United -- appear ill-timed. Munger, meanwhile, downplayed concern that Congress and the White House might raise the corporate tax rate to 25% or 28%, saying it wouldn't be "the end of the world" for Berkshire.

Shareholders rejected proposals requiring Berkshire to disclose more about its efforts to address climate change and promote diversity and inclusion in its workforce. But both proposals received about one-quarter of the votes cast, suggesting greater discontent than Berkshire shareholders historically demonstrate. Buffett, who controls nearly one-third of Berkshire's voting power, opposed both proposals.

Saturday's meeting came after Berkshire said first-quarter operating profit rose 20% to about $7 billion, while net income including investments totaled $11.7 billion.. CAUTION, SPACS AND ROBINHOOD

But there were signs Berkshire has grown more cautious about the markets. While Berkshire repurchased $6.6 billion of its own stock from January and March, the pace of buybacks slowed.

Berkshire also said it sold $3.9 billion more stocks than it bought, though it still owned $151 billion of stock in just two companies, Apple Inc and Bank of America Corp. Buffett acknowledged that low interest rates made Berkshire's $140 billion of insurance "float," which it uses for investing and acquisitions, less valuable.

He also said the growth of SPACs, which take private companies public, has made buying whole companies pricey for Berkshire, which hasn't made a major acquisition since 2016. "It's a killer," Buffett said, referring to SPACs. "We've got probably $70 or $80 billion, something like that maybe, that we'd love to put to work, ... but we won't get a chance to do it under these conditions."

Berkshire's leaders also heaped criticism on trading apps such as Robinhood, with Buffett saying they encourage a "gambling impulse" and Munger saying it was "just god-awful that something like that would draw investment from civilized man and decent citizens. It's deeply wrong." Buffett stood by Apple, calling the iPhone maker an "extraordinary business" with "indispensable" products, and admitted he erred by selling a small percentage of Berkshire's shares late last year.

As the meeting concluded, Buffett said the odds were "very, very good" that next year's meeting would include shareholders again. "We really look forward to meeting you in Omaha," he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Health News Roundup: Pfizer to start shipping coronavirus vaccine to Canada; India posts new record daily rise in COVID-19 cases and more

Reliance becomes India's largest producer of medical grade liquid oxygen from single location

Entertainment News Roundup: Grammy organizers change rules; Five charged in violent abduction of Lady Gaga's bulldogs and more

Researchers discover new vulnerability affecting billions of computers globally

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

SpaceX capsule departs station with 4 astronauts, heads home

A SpaceX capsule carrying four astronauts departed the International Space Station late Saturday, aiming for a rare nighttime splashdown to end the companys second crew flight.It would be the first US splashdown in darkness since Apollo 8s ...

China reports 15 new COVID-19 cases vs 16 a day earlier - Reuters

China reported 15 new mainland COVID-19 cases on May 2, down from 16 cases a day earlier, the countrys national health authority said on Sunday.All of the new cases were imported infections originating from overseas, the National Health Com...

Horse racing-Medina Spirit delivers trainer Baffert record seventh win at Kentucky Derby

Medina Spirit stormed to victory in the Kentucky Derby on Saturday to give trainer Bob Baffert a record seventh win in the 3 million Run for the Roses. Under jockey John Velazquez, Medina Spirit jumped out to an early lead and fended off ch...

Singapore: 88-year-old woman dies from coronavirus, first since Mar 13

An 88-year-old woman died from complications related to COVID-19 at a Singapore hospital, the first in more than a month, according to media reports.The last COVID-19 death in Singapore was reported on March 13, when a 61-year-old man died ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021