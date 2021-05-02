Left Menu

Updated: 02-05-2021 11:36 IST | Created: 02-05-2021 11:27 IST
14-day lockdown in Odisha from May 5
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

The Odisha government on Sunday declared a 14-day lockdown in the state from May 5 to contain the spread of COVID-19, an official order said.

Barring weekends, essential commodities would be available on all other days during the two-week-long lockdown, the order issued by Chief Secretary S C Mohapatra said.

''There shall be lockdown throughout the state with effect from May 5, 2021 (Wednesday) till 5 am of May 19, 2021 (Wednesday),'' the order stated.

People will be allowed to purchase essential items within a 500-meter radius of their residences between 6 am and 12 pm, according to the official order.

During weekends, they will only be able to avail medical services.

The order further said that the lockdown and the weekend shutdown will not be applicable to any poll-related work, such as the movement of personnel engaged in facilitating by-election to the Pipili assembly constituency.

Polling in Pipili is scheduled to be held on May 16.

''The lockdown is primarily aimed at regulating the movement of common people. No restriction has been imposed on goods carriers,'' the order said.

