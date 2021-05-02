Over 78 lakh COVID-19 vaccine doses still available with states: Centre
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 02-05-2021 12:29 IST | Created: 02-05-2021 12:23 IST
More than 78 lakh COVID-19 vaccine doses are still available with the states and UTs which will receive over 56 lakh additional doses within the next 3 days, the Union Health Ministry said on Sunday.
The Government of India has so far provided nearly 16.54 crore vaccine doses (16,54,93,410) to states and UTs free of cost. Of this, the total consumption including wastages is 15,76,32,631 doses.
Implementation of the Liberalised and Accelerated Phase 3 Strategy of COVID-19 vaccination started on Saturday. Registration for the newly eligible population groups has commenced on April 28. Potential beneficiaries can either register directly on CoWIN portal or through the Aarogya Setu app. ''More than 78 lakh COVID vaccine doses (78,60,779) are still available with the states and UTs to be administered.
''Furthermore, more than 56 lakh (56,20,670) vaccine doses will be received in addition by them within the next 3 days,'' the ministry said.
