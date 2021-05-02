Left Menu

Over 78 lakh COVID-19 vaccine doses still available with states: Centre

New Delhi, May 2 PTI More than 78 lakh COVID-19 vaccine doses are still available with the states and UTs which will receive over 56 lakh additional doses within the next 3 days, the Union Health Ministry said on Sunday. The Government of India has so far provided nearly 16.54 crore vaccine doses 16,54,93,410 to states and UTs free of cost.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 02-05-2021 12:29 IST | Created: 02-05-2021 12:23 IST
Over 78 lakh COVID-19 vaccine doses still available with states: Centre
Representative Image. Image Credit: Pixabay

More than 78 lakh COVID-19 vaccine doses are still available with the states and UTs which will receive over 56 lakh additional doses within the next 3 days, the Union Health Ministry said on Sunday.

The Government of India has so far provided nearly 16.54 crore vaccine doses (16,54,93,410) to states and UTs free of cost. Of this, the total consumption including wastages is 15,76,32,631 doses.

Implementation of the Liberalised and Accelerated Phase 3 Strategy of COVID-19 vaccination started on Saturday. Registration for the newly eligible population groups has commenced on April 28. Potential beneficiaries can either register directly on CoWIN portal or through the Aarogya Setu app. ''More than 78 lakh COVID vaccine doses (78,60,779) are still available with the states and UTs to be administered.

''Furthermore, more than 56 lakh (56,20,670) vaccine doses will be received in addition by them within the next 3 days,'' the ministry said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Health News Roundup: Pfizer to start shipping coronavirus vaccine to Canada; India posts new record daily rise in COVID-19 cases and more

Reliance becomes India's largest producer of medical grade liquid oxygen from single location

Entertainment News Roundup: Grammy organizers change rules; Five charged in violent abduction of Lady Gaga's bulldogs and more

Researchers discover new vulnerability affecting billions of computers globally

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Pon Radhakrishnan trails in Kanyakumari

Chennai, May 2 PTI Senior BJP leader and former union minister Pon Radhakrishnan was trailing by a margin of 58,813 votes against his rival Vijay Vasanth of the Congress in the Kanyakumari Lok Sabha constituency.The bypoll in the constituen...

Magnitude 6 earthquake strikes offshore Coquimbo, Chile - EMSC

An earthquake of magnitude 6.0 struck offshore Coquimbo in Chile, the European-Mediterranean Seismological Centre EMSCsaid on Sunday.The quake was at a depth of 10 km 6.21 miles, EMSC added. Also Read Scientists in Chile discover remains of...

Govt likely to bring in reverse auction system for supplying rails to Indian Railways: JSPL MD

The government is likely to launch a reverse auction process to supply rails for railway projects, JSPL Managing Director V R Sharma said.After the launch of the process, a company that offers lower price can bag order of supplying rails to...

SpaceX returns 4 astronauts to Earth; rare night splashdown

SpaceX returned four astronauts from the International Space Station on Sunday, making the first US crew splashdown in darkness since the Apollo 8 moonshot.The Dragon capsule parachuted into the Gulf of Mexico off the coast of Panama City, ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021