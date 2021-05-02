Vijay Goel takes over as CMD of THDCIL

THDC India Ltd said Vijay Goel has assumed the additional charge as its chairman and managing director.

''Vijay Goel assumed the additional charge of chairman and managing director of THDC India Limited from May 1, 2021, (Saturday),'' the company said in a statement.

Goel is also discharging the responsibility of director (personnel) of THDCIL.

He joined the company in 1990 as a senior personnel officer (SPO) from NHPC Ltd.

He has more than 35 years of varied experience in the field of human resource management.

During his tenure as general manager, he was also in-charge of corporate communications, law and arbitration functions.

His key areas of interventions are policy formation, manpower planning, establishment and estate functions, employee relations, compliance of labour laws and overall formulation and implementation of policies.

He played vital role in putting in place initial HR systems immediately after the establishment of the THDCIL.

In March 2020, NTPC had acquired 74.49 per cent equity stake of the government in THDCIL for Rs 7,500 crore.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)