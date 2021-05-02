Left Menu

RBI to strengthen risk-based supervision of banks, NBFCs

It is intended to review the existing supervisory rating models under CAMELS approach for improved risk capture in forward looking manner and for harmonising the supervisory approach across all SEs, it said.Annual financial inspection of UCBs and NBFCs is largely based on CAMELS model Capital Adequacy, Asset Quality, Management, Earnings, Liquidity, and Systems Control.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 02-05-2021 14:15 IST | Created: 02-05-2021 14:15 IST
RBI to strengthen risk-based supervision of banks, NBFCs

The Reserve Bank has decided to review and strengthen the Risk Based Supervision (RBS) of the banking sector with a view to enable financial sector players to address the emerging challenges.

The RBI uses the RBS model, including both qualitative and quantitative elements, to supervise banks, urban cooperatives banks, non-banking financial companies and all India financial institutions.

''It is now intended to review the supervisory processes and mechanism in order to make the extant RBS model more robust and capable of addressing emerging challenges, while removing inconsistencies, if any,'' the RBI said while inviting bids from technical experts/consultants to carry forward the process for banks.

In case of UCBs and NBFCs, the Expression of Interest (EOI) for 'Consultant for Review of Supervisory Models' said the supervisory functions pertaining to commercial banks, UCBs and NBFCs are now integrated, with the objective of harmonising the supervisory approach based on the activities/size of the supervised entities (SEs). ''It is intended to review the existing supervisory rating models under CAMELS approach for improved risk capture in forward looking manner and for harmonising the supervisory approach across all SEs,'' it said.

Annual financial inspection of UCBs and NBFCs is largely based on CAMELS model (Capital Adequacy, Asset Quality, Management, Earnings, Liquidity, and Systems & Control). The RBI undertakes supervision of SEs with the objective of assessing their financial soundness, solvency, asset quality, governance framework, liquidity, and operational viability, so as to protect depositors' interests and financial stability. The Reserve Bank conducts supervision of the banks through offsite monitoring of the banks and an annual inspection of the banks, where applicable.

In case of Urban Cooperative Banks (UCBs) and NBFCs, it conducts the supervision through a mix offsite monitoring and on-site inspection, where applicable. A technical advisory group consisting of senior officers of the RBI would examine the documents submitted by the applicants in connection with EOI. EOI said the consultant would be required to work in close co-ordination with officers of RBI's Department of Supervision in Mumbai.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Health News Roundup: Pfizer to start shipping coronavirus vaccine to Canada; India posts new record daily rise in COVID-19 cases and more

Reliance becomes India's largest producer of medical grade liquid oxygen from single location

Entertainment News Roundup: Grammy organizers change rules; Five charged in violent abduction of Lady Gaga's bulldogs and more

Researchers discover new vulnerability affecting billions of computers globally

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Centre files plea in HC to recall its order to supply allocated oxygen to Delhi and or face contempt.

Centre files plea in HC to recall its order to supply allocated oxygen to Delhi and or face contempt....

Prashant Kishor says he is ''quitting this space'' and not strategise for parties any more: Election consultant tells India Today TV channel.

Prashant Kishor says he is quitting this space and not strategise for parties any more Election consultant tells India Today TV channel....

3.19 lakh candidates elected unopposed in UP panchayat elections: SEC

A total of 3.19 lakh candidates have been elected unopposed in the Uttar Pradesh panchayat elections, the State Election Commission said on Sunday.As many as 3,19,317 candidates have been elected unopposed in the panchayat elections. This i...

Govt to identify industrial units that produce gaseous oxygen, set up temporary Covid-care centres with oxygenated beds in close vicinity.

Govt to identify industrial units that produce gaseous oxygen, set up temporary Covid-care centres with oxygenated beds in close vicinity....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021