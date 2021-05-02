Left Menu

Police, protesters clash during May Day rallies in Berlin

Around 30,000 protesters took to the streets during May Day rallies in Berlin on Saturday, police said, adding around 30 officers were injured as some of the demonstrations turned violent. Police made around 240 arrests, Berlin's head of police Barbara Slowik was quoted as saying by local broadcaster rbb24. "The violent riots that occurred is something that I very much regret," Slowik said.

Reuters | Updated: 02-05-2021 15:11 IST | Created: 02-05-2021 15:11 IST
Police, protesters clash during May Day rallies in Berlin

Around 30,000 protesters took to the streets during May Day rallies in Berlin on Saturday, police said, adding around 30 officers were injured as some of the demonstrations turned violent. Police made around 240 arrests, Berlin's head of police Barbara Slowik was quoted as saying by local broadcaster rbb24.

"The violent riots that occurred is something that I very much regret," Slowik said. Some of the injuries occurred after some demonstrators threw fireworks, bottles and rocks during protests over social inequality. About 5,600 police were deployed, and some responded with pepper spray.

The demonstrations were the second May Day protests since the start of the coronavirus pandemic. Turnout was much higher than last year, even though social distancing requirements remain in place. Protests hit other European capitals too, most notably Paris, where police made 46 arrests as garbage bins were set on fire and the windows of a bank branch were smashed.

In Berlin, police used water cannon to extinguish fires as protesters set ablaze waste bins, barricades and cars. Demonstrations also took place in several other German cities, including Hamburg and Leipzig, despite Europe's largest economy grappling with a third wave of the pandemic.

On Sunday, data from the Robert Koch Institute (RKI) for infectious diseases showed that the number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Germany increased by 16,290 to 3,416,822. (Writing by Christoph Steitz; Editing by Cynthia Osterman and Alex Richardson)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Health News Roundup: Pfizer to start shipping coronavirus vaccine to Canada; India posts new record daily rise in COVID-19 cases and more

Reliance becomes India's largest producer of medical grade liquid oxygen from single location

Entertainment News Roundup: Grammy organizers change rules; Five charged in violent abduction of Lady Gaga's bulldogs and more

Researchers discover new vulnerability affecting billions of computers globally

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Centre files plea in HC to recall its order to supply allocated oxygen to Delhi and or face contempt.

Centre files plea in HC to recall its order to supply allocated oxygen to Delhi and or face contempt....

Prashant Kishor says he is ''quitting this space'' and not strategise for parties any more: Election consultant tells India Today TV channel.

Prashant Kishor says he is quitting this space and not strategise for parties any more Election consultant tells India Today TV channel....

3.19 lakh candidates elected unopposed in UP panchayat elections: SEC

A total of 3.19 lakh candidates have been elected unopposed in the Uttar Pradesh panchayat elections, the State Election Commission said on Sunday.As many as 3,19,317 candidates have been elected unopposed in the panchayat elections. This i...

Govt to identify industrial units that produce gaseous oxygen, set up temporary Covid-care centres with oxygenated beds in close vicinity.

Govt to identify industrial units that produce gaseous oxygen, set up temporary Covid-care centres with oxygenated beds in close vicinity....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021