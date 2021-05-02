COVID-19: Taiwan delivers medical supplies to India

Left Menu

02-05-2021
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Taiwan on Sunday delivered to India 150 oxygen concentrators and 500 oxygen cylinders to assist the country in its fight against a devastating second wave of the coronavirus pandemic.

The Taipei Economic and Cultural Center (TECC) said more batches of medical equipment and supplies will be airlifted to India soon. ''To express strong friendship with India in its fight against a new wave of Covid-19 pandemic, Taiwan is delivering critical medical supplies to India. The first batch of 150 oxygen concentrators and 500 oxygen cylinders have arrived in New Delhi on Sunday,'' the TECC said.

The TECC is Taiwan's representative office in India.

''On behalf of the government of Taiwan, the Taipei Economic and Cultural Center in India wishes to reaffirm the friendly bilateral relations between Taiwan and India,'' it said in a statement. ''Taiwan's deployment of medical supplies is testament to the close collaboration and partnership across multiple agencies on both sides. It also reflects the robust relief efforts and contributions made by the government and people of Taiwan to bring humanitarian relief to India,'' it said.

India does not have formal diplomatic relations with Taiwan, but both sides have trade and people-to-people ties. China claims Taiwan as part of its territory.

Taiwan's aid to India came amid reports of violations of Taiwan's airspace by Chinese military jets.

''While the contribution is modest, we hope that it will bring comfort and relief to the patients in need and ease the burden on the healthcare workers who are working tirelessly to fight the pandemic,'' the TECC said.

It said President Tsai Ing-wen on April 27 conveyed solidarity with India and expressed deep concern about the country's situation.

''As India logged a record-breaking daily surge of coronavirus infection for consecutive days, Tsai said that Taiwan 'stand with India' during this difficult time while offering to provide help,'' the TECC said.

Meanwhile, Uzbekistan too supplied 100 oxygen concentrators as well as remdesivir and other medicines to India.

As India battles a devastating second wave of the coronavirus pandemic, several countries around the world are sending medical supplies to help it tide over the situation.

The leading countries that have announced assistance to India include the US, Russia, France, Germany, Australia, Ireland, Belgium, Romania, Luxembourg, Singapore, Portugal, Sweden, New Zealand, Kuwait and Mauritius.

Some of the countries have already delivered the supplies.

