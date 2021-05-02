M-cap of seven of top-10 most-valued companies jumps a whopping over Rs 1.62 lakh cr

Seven of the top-10 most-valued companies together added a whopping Rs 1,62,774.49 crore in market valuation last week, with major contribution coming in from Reliance Industries Ltd and Bajaj Finance.

Last week, the 30-share BSE benchmark gained 903.91 points or 1.88 per cent.

While Reliance Industries, Infosys, Hindustan Unilever Limited, ICICI Bank, Kotak Mahindra Bank, Bajaj Finance and State Bank of India emerged as gainers, Tata Consultancy Services, HDFC Bank and HDFC took losses in their market capitalisation (m-cap).

The valuation of RIL jumped Rs 57,086.67 crore to reach Rs 12,64,369.99 crore.

Bajaj Finance's market capitalisation zoomed Rs 47,526.08 crore to Rs 3,28,639.08 crore.

ICICI Bank added Rs 21,033.34 crore taking its valuation to Rs 4,15,348.35 crore and State Bank of India witnessed a rally of Rs 15,171.83 crore to reach the market capitalisation of Rs 3,15,440.39 crore.

The market capitalisation of Hindustan Unilever gained Rs 10,761.02 crore to Rs 5,53,053.02 crore and that of Infosys went higher by Rs 8,559.71 crore to Rs 5,76,867.96 crore.

Kotak Mahindra Bank added Rs 2,635.84 crore to Rs 3,46,543.78 crore in its valuation.

In contrast, the valuation of Tata Consultancy Services declined by Rs 26,411.23 crore to Rs 11,23,919.77 crore.

HDFC's valuation dipped Rs 13,917.44 crore to Rs 4,36,582.10 crore and that of HDFC Bank eroded by Rs 821.01 crore to Rs 7,78,850.97 crore.

The top-10 most-valued companies' list had Reliance Industries at the lead followed by Tata Consultancy Services, HDFC Bank, Infosys, Hindustan Unilever Limited, HDFC, ICICI Bank, Kotak Mahindra Bank, Bajaj Finance Limited and State Bank of India.

