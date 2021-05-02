Left Menu

Saudi Arabia to open land, sea, air borders as of May 17 - ministry

In January, authorities postponed the end of the travel ban for the public and the full reopening of entry points to May 17.

Reuters | Riyadh | Updated: 02-05-2021 21:27 IST | Created: 02-05-2021 21:25 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Saudi Arabia will lift its suspension on citizens travelling abroad and open land, sea and air borders on Monday May 17, the interior ministry said in a statement on Sunday.

Saudi citizens who have received two vaccination shots, or one shot at least two weeks prior to travel, those who have recovered from coronavirus within the last six months and those who are under 18 years old will be allowed to travel, the ministry said. Saudi citizens have largely been barred from travel since March 2020, when the kingdom first banned all travel in and out of the country as COVID-19 began spreading worldwide.

Its borders reopened in July 2020 but citizens were still not allowed to travel. In January, authorities postponed the end of the travel ban for the public and the full reopening of entry points to May 17. In February, it suspended entry for non-citizens from 20 states with the exception of diplomats and medical practitioners.

