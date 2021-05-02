41 officers deployed for assisting in COVID mitigation efforts in J-K

Forty-one officers have been deployed at various places including airports and railway stations across Jammu and Kashmir for assisting in coronavirus mitigation efforts, an official order said on Sunday.

Commissioner Secretary (General Administration Department) Manoj Kumar Dwivedi said 41 junior scale probationers have been relieved from their present places of posting and deployed at various places till further orders with immediate effect.

The step was taken in view of the emerging situation due to the outbreak of the coronavirus, he said in his order.

According to the order, four such officers have been deployed at Srinagar Airport, two at Jammu airport, three at Railway station Jammu, two at Railway station Kathua, one at Railway station Katra, five at Lakhanpur – the gateway to J&K bordering Punjab, three at the office of Divisional Commissioner Jammu and two at the office of divisional commissioner Srinagar.

The rest of the officers were deployed in different district headquarters.

