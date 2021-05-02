Left Menu

Delhi Metro services to run at 15-minute frequency

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 02-05-2021 22:49 IST | Created: 02-05-2021 22:47 IST
Delhi Metro services to run at 15-minute frequency
Representative image Image Credit: Flickr

Metro trains will run at a 15-minute frequency in the peak hours during the weekly lockdown, the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation said on Sunday.

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has announced the extension of the lockdown by yet week.

The lockdown was earlier extended to May 3 amid severe shortage of hospital beds as the second coronavirus wave ravaged.

''Services during morning (7AM to 11AM) and evening (4PM to 8PM) peak hours across the network will be available with a frequency of 15 minutes,'' the DMRC tweeted.

For rest of the hours of the day, services across the network will be available with a frequency of 30 minutes, it added.

Metro services can be availed only by the exempted category of people on production of valid identity proof. PTI MG HMB

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Health News Roundup: Pfizer to start shipping coronavirus vaccine to Canada; India posts new record daily rise in COVID-19 cases and more

Reliance becomes India's largest producer of medical grade liquid oxygen from single location

Researchers discover new vulnerability affecting billions of computers globally

Entertainment News Roundup: Grammy organizers change rules; Five charged in violent abduction of Lady Gaga's bulldogs and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Box Office: 'Demon Slayer' Overtakes 'Mortal Kombat'

Adds details By Rebecca RubinLOS ANGELES, May 2 Variety.com - After narrowly losing first place in its opening weekend, Demon Slayer Mugen Train has surged ahead of Mortal Kombat on U.S. box office charts. The anime action adventure Demon S...

Congress dismal show continues, defeats in Kerala, Assam, no seat in West Bengal

By Prashant Sood Congress suffered defeats in Assam and Kerala on Friday and failed to win a single seat in West Bengal as the dismal show by the party continued in this round of assembly polls.The party also fared poorly in Puducherry, whi...

Pakistan bans inbound pedestrian movt from Afghanistan, Iran

Pakistan on Sunday banned inbound pedestrian movement from neighboring Iran and Afghanistan in a bid to contain the rising COVID-19 cases in the country. This ban will be effective from midnight May 4-5 till midnight May 19-20, Geo News rep...

Ludhiana DC forms committee over oxygen cylinders to inspect factories

Ludhiana, May 2 PTI With some industrial units still withholding empty or filled oxygen cylinders despite an appeal by the district administration, District Magistrate-cum-Deputy Commissioner Varinder Kumar Sharma on Sunday set up a committ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021