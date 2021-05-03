Left Menu

Delhi Petrol Dealers Association urges L-G, police to open one side of road at Singhu

We urge L-G and Delhi Police to keep one side of the road open for traffic so that business can resume and commercial activity can restart as farmers have also agreed, Jain said.For more than five months, farmers have been protesting at Delhi borders against the contentious central agri laws.We had good sale before the agitation as vehicles commuting both ways bought fuel.

Delhi Petrol Dealers Association urges L-G, police to open one side of road at Singhu
Delhi Petrol Dealers Association (DPDA) has urged the Lieutenant Governor and city police to open one side of the road at Singhu border where farmers have been protesting for over five months, citing businesses have been affected due to the protest.

Rajeev Jain, one of the fuel pump owners at the Singhu Border and executive member of DPDA, said in a statement on Sunday that the agitating farmers have also agreed to keeping one side of the road open.

''Several fuel pumps and other business establishments are closed due to ongoing farmers agitation for more than five months. With no income, they are now facing closure and it has become difficult to sustain hundreds of employees. ''We urge L-G and Delhi Police to keep one side of the road open for traffic so that business can resume and commercial activity can restart as farmers have also agreed,'' Jain said.

For more than five months, farmers have been protesting at Delhi borders against the contentious central agri laws.

''We had good sale before the agitation as vehicles commuting both ways bought fuel. With ongoing farmers agitation and barricading of roads, no vehicular movement is allowed. Other businesses at the border, included dhabas, garment showrooms, tyre shops and vehicle spare part shops, are also being affected,'' Jain said in the statement.

