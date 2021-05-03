Left Menu

2 killed, 23 hurt when boat capsizes off San Diego coast

Its likely the waves just kept pounding the boat, breaking it apart, Ysea said.He said it was possible, but not confirmed, that the group had been packed in a low-slung panga boat, a type of small motorized vessel often made of wood used by smugglers to bring people illegally into the US from Mexico.Officials believed everyone on board was accounted for, but crews in boats and aircraft continued to search the area for other possible survivors, Ysea said.US Border Patrol didnt immediately respond to inquiries about the capsizing.

PTI | Sandiego | Updated: 03-05-2021 02:21 IST | Created: 03-05-2021 02:21 IST
2 killed, 23 hurt when boat capsizes off San Diego coast

Two people were killed and nearly two dozen others were hospitalised after a wooden boat capsized Sunday during a possible human smuggling operation just off the San Diego coast, authorities said.

Local lifeguards, the US Coast Guard and other agencies responded around 10.30 am following reports of an overturned vessel near the peninsula of Point Loma, according to the San Diego Fire-Rescue Department.

Two patients died at the scene and 23 people were transported to hospitals with “varying degrees of injuries,” department spokesman Jose Ysea said.

Ysea said when he arrived on scene near the Cabrillo National Monument there was a “large debris field” of broken wood and other items in the choppy waters.

“In that area of Point Loma it's very rocky. It's likely the waves just kept pounding the boat, breaking it apart,'' Ysea said.

He said it was possible, but not confirmed, that the group had been packed in a low-slung panga boat, a type of small motorized vessel often made of wood used by smugglers to bring people illegally into the US from Mexico.

Officials believed everyone on board was accounted for, but crews in boats and aircraft continued to search the area for other possible survivors, Ysea said.

US Border Patrol didn't immediately respond to inquiries about the capsizing. A news conference was scheduled for Sunday afternoon.

Border Patrol often spots pangas off the San Diego coast, many of them crowded with about 20 passengers. Some boats have landed hundreds of miles north of the border. Deaths are unusual but not unprecedented.

On Thursday, border officials intercepted a panga type vessel travelling without navigation lights 11 miles (18 kilometers) off the coast of Point Loma with 21 people on board. The crew took all 15 men and six women into custody. Agents determined all were Mexican citizens with no legal status to enter the US, according to a statement released by Customs and Border Protection. Two of the people on the boat, the suspected smugglers, will face federal charges, it said.

Border Patrol on Friday said law enforcement officials would be ramping up operations to disrupt maritime smuggling off the coast of San Diego this weekend.

As warmer weather comes to San Diego, there is a misperception that it will make illegal crossings safer or easier, the agency said in a statement.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Entertainment News Roundup: Grammy organizers change rules after allegations of corruption; Thousands of revelers attend Wuhan music festival and more

Science News Roundup: NASA tells SpaceX to halt lunar lander work pending; Deep-sea mining tests resume after robot rescued and more

Health News Roundup: UK reports 7 new COVID deaths, 1,907 infections; Thailand sees second day of record-high virus deaths and more

Odd News Roundup: Belgian artisan shifts to chocolate syringes; World's longest pedestrian suspension bridge opens in Portugal and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

2 killed, 23 hurt when boat capsizes off San Diego coast

Two people were killed and nearly two dozen others were hospitalised after a wooden boat capsized Sunday during a possible human smuggling operation just off the San Diego coast, authorities said.Local lifeguards, the US Coast Guard and oth...

Motor racing-Verstappen completes unwanted 'track limits' triple

Red Bulls Max Verstappen completed an unwanted track limits triple when he was stripped of a fastest lap bonus point at the Portuguese Grand Prix on Sunday.The deletion for going too far off the track came a day after the Dutch 23-year-old ...

Soccer-Man United-Liverpool match postponed after fans storm pitch

Manchester Uniteds Premier League match against Liverpool was postponed on Sunday after United fans forced their way into the stadium and stormed the Old Trafford pitch to protest against the clubs owners - the Glazer family. Following disc...

WB polls: Left-Congress alliance fails to win single seat

The Left Front, which had ruled West Bengal for 34 years, has failed to open its account in this election. The Left Front comprising the Communist Party of India Marxist, All India Forward Bloc, the Revolutionary Socialist Party and the Com...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021