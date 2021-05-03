Ethereum hits fresh record, eyes $3,000 barrier

Cryptocurrency ether hit a record high on Monday to trade within a whisker of $3,000, extending last week's rally in the wake of a report that the European Investment Bank could launch a digital bond sale on the ethereum blockchain network.

Ether hit $2,989.95 in early Asia trade. It is up about 300% for the year so far, outpacing a 95% rise in the more popular bitcoin. Ether is the digital currency or token that facilitates transactions on the ethereum blockchain and it is the second-largest cryptocurrency by market cap behind bitcoin.

