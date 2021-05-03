Left Menu

Cognizant Named a Top Employer in India by LinkedIn and Forbes Magazine, Launches Humanitarian Effort, Operation C3, in Support of India's Fight Against COVID-19

The Best Employers for Diversity award asked respondents to anonymously rate their organizations on general diversity and specific topics such as age, gender, sexual orientation equality, ethnicity, and disability.About Cognizant Cognizant Nasdaq-100 CTSH is one of the worlds leading professional services companies, transforming clients business, operating and technology models for the digital era.

NEW DELHI, May 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- What is one of the best companies for you to grow your career in India? According to LinkedIn and Forbes: Cognizant (Nasdaq-100: CTSH).

Cognizant is one of the world's leading professional services companies, transforming clients' business, operating and technology models for the digital era. On its 2021 rankings of Top Companies, LinkedIn ranked Cognizant #2 in India. LinkedIn said that the Top Companies are investing in employee success, career development, and equity and inclusion to ensure they continue to be among the best workplaces for employee growth now, and in a post-pandemic world.

''We are happy be named to the LinkedIn Top Companies list in India,'' said Rajesh Nambiar, Chairman and Managing Director, Cognizant India. ''As we transform the companies the world relies on, our people are our differentiator. We are focused on supporting the many ways our associates can make a positive impact at Cognizant – on their clients, on society, on each another and on their own lives.'' Cognizant commitment to Indian society stems from the long-term presence in the country and the over 200,000 Indian associates to whom the company owes much of its success. Earlier this week, Cognizant made a new commitment: to help the country and its people overcome the humanitarian crisis created by the pandemic. Named Operation C3: Cognizant Combats COVID-19, the effort includes donations of $1.5 million (approximately INR 10 Crores) through the Cognizant Foundation to operationalize response efforts with partners across India; and an additional $2 million (approximately INR 15 Crores) in emergency funding to UNICEF in India to help address acute shortages in life-saving oxygen, and to deploy medical and testing supplies.

In addition to the above, earlier this month, Cognizant announced that it would cover the vaccination cost of more than 600,000 people in India, including its more than 200,000 full-time employees and their dependents in the country, as well as approximately 50,000 people comprising contingent staff such as contract, support and security personnel, and their families.

Cognizant has notched two other ''Best Employer'' accolades in recent months, both awarded by Forbes Magazine: ''World's Best Employers'' and ''Best Employers for Diversity.'' ''We are incredibly proud to be named to these Forbes lists for Best Employers,'' said Shantanu Jha, Chief People Officer, Cognizant India. ''For us, it means that we are creating conditions where every person can thrive, and we work relentlessly to ensure we lean into that commitment. Through our network of associate groups, Diversity and Inclusion programs and leadership accountability measures, we are ensuring our people feel connected to the organization and to one another. We want them to feel empowered to share their ideas and perspectives, and comfortable showing up as their true and authentic selves.'' Forbes selected the World's Best Employers based on independent surveys of more than 150,000 employees in more than 50 countries around the world. Participants were asked to rate employers according to various topics such as image, trust, gender equality, corporate social responsibility, culture, benefits, economic footprint, and talent development. They were also asked to rate their satisfaction with their employers' Covid-19 responses. The Best Employers for Diversity award asked respondents to anonymously rate their organizations on general diversity and specific topics such as age, gender, sexual orientation equality, ethnicity, and disability.

About Cognizant Cognizant (Nasdaq-100: CTSH) is one of the world's leading professional services companies, transforming clients' business, operating and technology models for the digital era. Our unique industry-based, consultative approach helps clients envision, build and run more innovative and efficient businesses. Headquartered in the U.S., Cognizant is ranked 194 on the Fortune 500 and is consistently listed among the most admired companies in the world. Learn how Cognizant helps clients lead with digital at www.cognizant.com or follow us @Cognizant.

