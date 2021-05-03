Left Menu

Fintoo Wealth and Tax advisory platform launches new AI-Advisor

It is an efficient tool to link your goals with your assets and to plan your investment in a much-structured manner.The idea behind the new AI-Advisor is to assist users to create their financial plan without any human intervention while providing complete data security and privacy.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 03-05-2021 09:57 IST | Created: 03-05-2021 09:57 IST
• Fintoo, a SEBI registered investment advisory platform that offers financial advisory, retirement planning and tax planning, launches its ''AI-Advisor'' where a user can create his/her financial plan without any human intervention.

• The idea behind this platform is to provide users and customers with one-stop solutions where they can go for all their holistic financial advisory, retirement planning, and tax planning solutions.

MUMBAI, India, May 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Fintoo, India's leading wealth and tax advisory platform, is gearing up to offer the best digital experience to users across India. This one-of-a-kind wealth and tax advisory platform is a comprehensive automated planning tool with notable features like goals, cash flows, retirement, risk, expense management features.

The idea behind the new ''AI-Advisor'' is to assist users to create their financial plan without any human intervention while providing complete data security and privacy. Hence, no one except the user would see, analyse or make the right decisions.

This platform is unique and is not focused only on goal-based investing, but rather on an in-depth planning tool where users can input data such as cash inflow & outflow, risk appetite, goals and tax-related details. The further detailed report helps the user with details like expense optimization, goal analysis, asset mapping, future cash flow, and plan of action, which he/she needs to execute for smooth completion of his/her financial goals.

The sudden pandemic situation has taken a toll on our physical, mental and financial situation. CA Manish P Hingar, Founder & Chief Belief Officer, Fintoo said that each industry expert has come up with different solutions to help the people pass through the current phase. Fintoo, one of the leading financial advisory firms, has put all its expertise together into ''AI-Advisor'' to meet the requirements of the people. Our focus has always been to provide the best financial planning services to our customers right now and we are 100% dedicated to achieving it.

He also added that, during this situation, people should opt for contactless and digital services for their safety. The company's chatbot functionality also allows its users to request real-time advice or consultation for any financial query.

The ''AI-Advisor'' tool is currently available only on the web but users can expect it to be available on mobile platforms by June 30, 2021.

About Fintoo Based in Mumbai, Fintoo (Financial Hospital Advisor LLP) was started in 2015 by Manish P Hingar and has a 70+ team of wealth management professionals and engineers. Fintoo is designed as a hybrid digital platform to offer the benefits of an AI-Advisory with human expertise, enable wealth creation, and provide a security cushion for investors in a cost and time-efficient manner. Our target market is HNI people of the top 15 cities of India and then gradually expand to the rest of the urban and semi-urban cities.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

