Left Menu

FAO and BADEA sign MoU to promote agricultural infrastructure development

The pact formalizes and extends an enduring cooperation relationship between the two entities as well as advances one of the goals of the two-day dialogue: stronger partnerships to scale up Africa’s food systems.

AfDB | Abidjan | Updated: 03-05-2021 10:50 IST | Created: 03-05-2021 10:50 IST
FAO and BADEA sign MoU to promote agricultural infrastructure development
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

The United Nations Food and Agricultural Organization (FAO) and the Arab Bank for Economic Development in Africa (BADEA) signed a memorandum of understanding for future collaboration to promote agricultural infrastructure development and skills training for women and youth. The agreement would also advance climate-smart agriculture in Africa.

FAO Director-General Dr Qu Dongyu and BADEA Director-General Sidi Ould Tah signed the agreement on 29 April in a virtual ceremony during a high-level dialogue organized by the African Development Bank and the International Fund for Agricultural Development, in partnership with the Forum for Agricultural Research in Africa and the CGIAR global partnership.

"Africa is a top priority for FAO," said Qu Dongyu. With this agreement, "we want to modernise Africa's agriculture, and make it more efficient, more inclusive and more sustainable," he added.

The pact formalizes and extends an enduring cooperation relationship between the two entities as well as advances one of the goals of the two-day dialogue: stronger partnerships to scale up Africa's food systems.

"Our High-level Dialogue on Feeding Africa provides a platform for commitments advancing Africa's agricultural and food systems transformation," said Atsuko Toda, the Bank's Acting Vice President for Agriculture, Human and Social Development, and its Director for Agricultural Finance and Rural Development.

"The virtual signing of the Memorandum of Understanding between the Food and Agriculture Organization and the Arab Bank for Economic Development in Africa showcases an international interest in scaling up programs and policies that work across the continent," she added.

The MOU also covers private sector engagement in agriculture, market information, agricultural value-chains development, scaling up production and productivity for pastoralists as spheres for collaboration.

The Bank supports collaborative efforts to boost Africa's agricultural productivity through its Technologies for African Agricultural Transformation (TAAT) initiative – a partnership of the African Development Bank, the CGIAR, the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation, the Rockefeller Foundation and the Alliance for a Green Revolution in Africa.

Under a partnership with TAAT, Ethiopian President Sahle-Work Zewde told the virtual dialogue audience that "the government has identified key priority intervention areas to increase the productivity of small-scale farmers and expand large-scale commercial wheat production with an ambitious plan to achieve wheat self-sufficiency by 2023."

Engaging youth in agribusiness will be critical, the Bank's President Akinwumi A. Adesina said. "The young people, they are the ones who will use the drones, they use satellite imagery, they use remote sensing."

The two-day dialogue brought together 18 African heads of state as well as Agnès Kalibata, Special Envoy of the UN Secretary-General for the 2021 Food Systems Summit; Tony Blair, Executive Chairman of the Institute for Global Change; the heads of FAO, BADEA, the Islamic Development Bank Group and Afreximbank among others.

"We need your strong political leadership to turn Africa into an African powerhouse," Adesina told African leaders. "We have the technologies and the technology delivery platforms. We need better policy incentives and greater access to financing to support agricultural transformation."

TRENDING

Entertainment News Roundup: Grammy organizers change rules after allegations of corruption; Thousands of revelers attend Wuhan music festival and more

Science News Roundup: NASA tells SpaceX to halt lunar lander work pending; Deep-sea mining tests resume after robot rescued and more

Health News Roundup: UK reports 7 new COVID deaths, 1,907 infections; Thailand sees second day of record-high virus deaths and more

Odd News Roundup: Belgian artisan shifts to chocolate syringes; World's longest pedestrian suspension bridge opens in Portugal and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

COVID-19 management not our problem, but after 20 days of polls in Tamil Nadu, HC says we should be charged with murder: EC to SC.

COVID-19 management not our problem, but after 20 days of polls in Tamil Nadu, HC says we should be charged with murder EC to SC....

West Bengal poll results show Modi-Shah not invincible: Sena

The Shiv Sena on Monday said the West Bengal election results have proved that Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah are not invincible.An editorial in the Sena mouthpiece Saamana said out of four states West Bengal...

TN CM Palaniswami greets DMK chief Stalin

AIADMK top leader and outgoing Tamil Nadu Chief Minister K Palaniswami on Monday greeted DMK president M K Stalin who is set to assume office as the next Chief Minister.I convey my best wishes to Thiru M K Stalin who is going assume office ...

COVID-19 crisis: CII calls for strongest national steps, curbs on economic activity

Industry body CII has urged the government to take strongest national steps including curtailing economic activity to contain the spike in COVID-19 cases in the country.CII President Uday Kotak has asked for highest-level response measures ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021