Left Menu

A-Pac growth outlooks diverge amid recovery from pandemic shock

Asia Pacific economies are recovering from the initial shock of the Covid-19 pandemic but intra-regional disparities in the magnitude of shock and durability of growth outlooks are increasingly evident, Fitch Ratings has said.

ANI | Updated: 03-05-2021 11:13 IST | Created: 03-05-2021 10:58 IST
A-Pac growth outlooks diverge amid recovery from pandemic shock
Vaccination programmes offer potential relief but progress has mostly been slow in A-Pac.. Image Credit: ANI

Asia Pacific economies are recovering from the initial shock of the Covid-19 pandemic but intra-regional disparities in the magnitude of shock and durability of growth outlooks are increasingly evident, Fitch Ratings has said. The underlying economic outlook for North Asia, Australia and New Zealand remain better than for South-east Asia and India partly due to their greater success in containing the virus.

North Asia in particular is also benefitting from strong global demand for electronics and semiconductors, said Fitch. The pandemic continues to challenge regional growth outlooks, as highlighted by a renewed surge of cases in India, which can present risks to the forecast of 12.8 percent growth in fiscal year ending March 2022.

Vaccination programs offer potential relief, but progress has mostly been slow in A-Pac and further challenges may arise from variant Covid-19 strains, said Fitch. Support to counter the pandemic's effects continues to weigh on credit metrics in most sovereigns. Only China is making a concerted effort to withdraw stimulus.

Further waves of the virus can cause the pace of fiscal consolidation among A-Pac sovereigns to diverge from our assumptions over 2021-22. Nonetheless, firming growth prospects contributed to revision in outlook on Vietnam's rating to positive from stable and outlook on Macao's rating to stable from negative."Our confidence in growth prospects and consequent implications for public finances will influence how we resolve the negative outlooks that remain on sovereign ratings in Australia, India and Japan," said Fitch.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Entertainment News Roundup: Grammy organizers change rules after allegations of corruption; Thousands of revelers attend Wuhan music festival and more

Science News Roundup: NASA tells SpaceX to halt lunar lander work pending; Deep-sea mining tests resume after robot rescued and more

Health News Roundup: UK reports 7 new COVID deaths, 1,907 infections; Thailand sees second day of record-high virus deaths and more

Odd News Roundup: Belgian artisan shifts to chocolate syringes; World's longest pedestrian suspension bridge opens in Portugal and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

COVID-19 management not our problem, but after 20 days of polls in Tamil Nadu, HC says we should be charged with murder: EC to SC.

COVID-19 management not our problem, but after 20 days of polls in Tamil Nadu, HC says we should be charged with murder EC to SC....

West Bengal poll results show Modi-Shah not invincible: Sena

The Shiv Sena on Monday said the West Bengal election results have proved that Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah are not invincible.An editorial in the Sena mouthpiece Saamana said out of four states West Bengal...

TN CM Palaniswami greets DMK chief Stalin

AIADMK top leader and outgoing Tamil Nadu Chief Minister K Palaniswami on Monday greeted DMK president M K Stalin who is set to assume office as the next Chief Minister.I convey my best wishes to Thiru M K Stalin who is going assume office ...

COVID-19 crisis: CII calls for strongest national steps, curbs on economic activity

Industry body CII has urged the government to take strongest national steps including curtailing economic activity to contain the spike in COVID-19 cases in the country.CII President Uday Kotak has asked for highest-level response measures ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021