Glenmark Pharma on Monday announced of launch its nasal spray Ryaltris, used for treatment of moderate to severe allergic rhinitis, in India. Glenmark being one of the leaders in respiratory segment, has been the first to launch the branded generic version at an affordable cost for the treatment of allergic rhinitis in India.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 03-05-2021 11:04 IST | Created: 03-05-2021 11:04 IST
Glenmark Pharma launches nasal spray Ryaltris in India

Glenmark Pharma on Monday announced of launch its nasal spray Ryaltris, used for treatment of moderate to severe allergic rhinitis, in India. Glenmark being one of the leaders in respiratory segment, has been the first to launch the branded generic version at an affordable cost for the treatment of allergic rhinitis in India. This will provide patients a far more convenient, cost effective treatment option in the country, Glenmark said in a regulatory filing.

''While the average cost of therapy of top 10 existing brands of the similar drug category is Rs 365, Glenmark's Ryaltris -AZ nasal spray has been launched at a breakthrough price of Rs 175 per pack of 75 metered doses (MD),'' the company added. Alok Malik, Group Vice President and Business Head, India Formulations said: ''Respiratory segment is a key area of focus for Glenmark and the launch of this product will enable us to improve access to allergic rhinitis treatment by providing an effective, convenient, world-class and affordable treatment option to patients in India''.

Shares of Glenmark Pharma were trading 0.14 per cent higher at Rs 577.45 apiece on BSE.

