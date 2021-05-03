Glenmark launches Ryaltris®-AZ Nasal Spray for the treatment of moderate to severe allergic rhinitis, in India

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 3 (ANI/PRNewswire): Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Limited, a research-led, global integrated pharmaceutical company, announced the launch of Ryaltris®-AZ Nasal Spray for the treatment of moderate to severe allergic rhinitis, in India. Glenmark being one of the leaders in respiratory segment, has been the first to launch the branded generic version at an affordable cost for the treatment of allergic rhinitis in India. This will provide patients a far more convenient, cost-effective treatment option in the country.

Glenmark is the first company in the world to launch Ryaltris®-AZ, as a novel fixed dose combination of Mometasone furoate 50 mcg + Azelastine 140 mcg. According to a study, around 20-30 per cent of the Indian population suffers from allergic rhinitis.[i] Moreover, in India, patients have to bear the drug cost on their own and so the price of the drug becomes a major factor that impacts treatment adherence. While the average cost of therapy of top 10 existing brands of the similar drug category is Rs 365, Glenmark's Ryaltris®-AZ nasal spray has been launched at a breakthrough price of Rs 175/- per pack of 75 metered doses (MD). This cost is around 52 per cent less as compared to the average price of the top 10 brands of the similar drug category in the market.

Ryaltris®-AZ nasal spray, developed by Glenmark, is a novel fixed-dose combination nasal spray of an anti-histamine and a steroid, indicated for treatment of symptoms associated with allergic rhinitis (AR) in patients over 12 years of age. It relieves symptoms of allergic rhinitis, including stuffy nose, runny nose, nasal itching, sneezing, as well as itchy, red and watery eyes. Alok Malik, Group Vice President & Business Head, India Formulations, said, "Glenmark has been a pioneer in providing access to the latest treatment options for respiratory disease patients in India. We are glad to introduce our brand Ryaltris ® -AZ, which is clinically studied and cutting-edge, at an affordable cost for patients in the country. Respiratory segment is a key area of focus for Glenmark and the launch of this product will enable us to improve access to allergic rhinitis treatment by providing an effective, convenient, world-class and affordable treatment option to patients in India."

Allergic rhinitis is a chronic upper respiratory disease estimated to affect around 10 to 40 per cent of the population worldwide.[ii] Indeed, allergic rhinitis contributes to missed or unproductive time at work, sleep problems and decreased involvement in outdoor activities. Being a topical therapy Ryaltris®-AZ offers many advantages over oral therapies, such as delivering greater concentrations of drug to the receptor sites at the source of the allergic inflammation and reduced risk of systemic side effects.[iii]

Optimized and quick symptom relief in allergic rhinitis is achieved with combination therapy of an intranasal corticosteroid (INCS) and intranasal antihistamine (INAH) nasal spray, as compared to other treatments. Renewed ARIA (Allergic Rhinitis & its impact on Asthma) guidelines recommend Intranasal Corticosteroid & Intranasal Antihistamine as a 1st line of treatment in moderate to severe Allergic Rhinitis. With technological advantage & competitive pricing with Ryaltris®-AZ, Glenmark aims to pass on this benefit to Indian patients who suffer from Moderate to Severe Allergic Rhinitis.

