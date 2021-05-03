Cyril Amarchand Mangaldas Announces the Opening of its New Office in GIFT City in Gandhinagar, Gujarat

Left Menu

Mumbai | Ahmedabad, India (NewsVoir) India’s leading law firm, Cyril Amarchand Mangaldas (CAM) announced today the opening of its new office in Gujarat International Finance Tec-City (GIFT City), approved by International Financial Services Centre (IFSC) in Gandhinagar, Gujarat. CAM has already received necessary approvals to open an office from the GIFT City authorities. GIFT City is fast emerging as a preferred destination for Financial Services and IT/ITes companies for setting up their operations here. With proactive rules, competitive tax regime and a simple legal system, GIFT City would be able to attract foreign investors and substantial offshore business. CAM aims to assist companies in the GIFT City in navigating through legal and regulatory framework. The office will be led by the Managing Partner, Mr. Cyril Shroff along with Partner & Chair of Finance, Banking & Insolvency, Mr. L. Viswanathan and Partner & Head of Ahmedabad Practice, Ms. Paridhi Adani. On the GIFT City office opening, Mr. Cyril Shroff, Managing Partner, Cyril Amarchand Mangaldas said, “We are seeing great potential for the companies setting up their offices at the GIFT City. We are quite excited to be part of this big change. Given our experience in Financial and IT/ITes sectors, we will be able to assist companies in setting up their operations in the GIFT City and cater to their future legal and regulatory requirements.” Mr. L. Viswanathan, Partner & Chair - Finance, Projects & Insolvency, Cyril Amarchand Mangaldas said, “I am very excited on the opening of our office in the GIFT City. With ease of doing business and tax incentives offered for companies, it opens up a new marketplace for financial services with global ambition and scale.” Ms. Paridhi Adani, Partner & Head of Ahmedabad Practice added, “We are delighted with our new office in the GIFT City. The decision to have our presence in the GIFT City was a logical step in our growth strategy.” CAM recently announced the opening of its Singapore Representative Office (RO). With this, CAM will have six offices in India, a RO in Singapore and an office in IFSC (technically a foreign territory). About Cyril Amarchand Mangaldas India’s Leading Law Firm, Cyril Amarchand Mangaldas was founded on May 11, 2015 and takes forward the values going back 104 years, of the erstwhile Amarchand & Mangaldas & Suresh A. Shroff & Co. Tracing its professional lineage to 1917, the Firm has 750 lawyers, including over 130 partners, and offices in India’s key business centres at Mumbai, New Delhi, Bengaluru and Ahmedabad. The Firm advises a large, and varied client base that includes domestic and foreign commercial enterprises, financial institutions, private equity funds, venture capital funds, start-ups and governmental and regulatory bodies. The firm was recently named in ‘25 Most Innovative Companies of the Year’ by CII. Also, received “Law Firm of the Year” award at the Asian Legal Business (ALB) India Law Awards 2020 and “Law Firm of the Year, India” at the Asialaw Regional Awards 2020. The firm was recognised as the “Most Innovative National Law Firm of the Year – India for 2020” at the IFLR Asia Awards and voted as the “Employer of Choice for 2020” from India, by the Asian Legal Business.

