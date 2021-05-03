Pfizer in talks with India over expedited approval for COVID-19 vaccine

Pfizer in talks with India over expedited approval for COVID-19 vaccineReuters | New Delhi | Updated: 03-05-2021 12:13 IST | Created: 03-05-2021 12:13 IST
Pfizer is in discussions with the Indian government seeking an "expedited approval pathway" for its COVID-19 vaccine, its CEO Albert Bourla said on LinkedIn on Monday, announcing a donation of medicines worth more than $70 million.
"Unfortunately, our vaccine is not registered in India although our application was submitted months ago," he said.
"We are currently discussing with the Indian government an expedited approval pathway to make our Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine available for use in the country."
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Pfizer
- India
- Albert Bourla
- Pfizer-BioNTech
- Indian
ALSO READ
Pfizer agreed to supply additional COVID-19 vaccines, says Japan's vaccine minister
Sikh community and lawmakers seek investigation into Indianapolis shooting as potential hate crime
Japanese leader asks Pfizer for additional vaccine supply
India reports 2,61,500 new COVID-19 cases, 1,501 deaths
India's power consumption grows nearly 45 pc in first half of April