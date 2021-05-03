Yes Bank shares tumble over 13 pc after Q4 earnings
On a standalone basis, it reported a loss of Rs 3,787 crore in the March quarter as against a Rs 2,628 crore net profit in the year-ago period.PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 03-05-2021 12:16 IST | Created: 03-05-2021 12:16 IST
Shares of Yes Bank on Monday declined over 13 per cent after the company reported a loss of Rs 3,790 crore on a consolidated basis for the March quarter.
The stock tumbled 13.40 per cent to Rs 12.60 on BSE. On NSE, it declined 11.68 per cent to Rs 12.85.
Yes Bank on Friday reported a Rs 3,790 crore loss on a consolidated basis for the March quarter, as against a profit of Rs 2,665 crore in the year-ago period, as the asset quality reverses faced due to the COVID-19 pandemic forced the bank to set aside money for potential loan losses. The bank, which had to be bailed out in a SBI-led rescue a year ago, narrowed its losses in FY21 to Rs 3,488 crore as against Rs 16,432 crore in FY20. On a standalone basis, it reported a loss of Rs 3,787 crore in the March quarter as against a Rs 2,628 crore net profit in the year-ago period.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Rs 3
- 790
- FY20
- Yes Bank on Monday
ALSO READ
Transport sector facing loss of Rs 315 cr per day due to COVID-19 restrictions
IFFCO to set up 4 oxygen plants in next 15 days at Rs 30 cr; to give it for free to hospitals
Navy seizes Rs 3,000 cr drug from fishing vessel originating from Pakistan
Navy seizes narcotics worth Rs 3,000 crore from fishing vessel
Investors' wealth tumbles over Rs 3.53 lakh cr as markets crack