TVS Motor Company Registers Sales of 238,983 Units in April 2021

Hosur, Tamil Nadu, India NewsVoir TVS Motor Company registered sales of 238,983 units in April 2021 as against 9,640 units in April 2020. Domestic two-wheeler sales registered 131,386 units in April 2021. We have been ranked No. 1 Company in the JD Power Customer Service Satisfaction Survey for consecutive four years.

Hosur, Tamil Nadu, India (NewsVoir) TVS Motor Company registered sales of 238,983 units in April 2021 as against 9,640 units in April 2020. Domestic sales in April 2021 is lower due to lockdowns in many states, but retails continue to be ahead of despatch. We have reduced dealer stocks to support the channel partners and will produce to maintain adequate inventories for customer demand when it reopens. The year-on-year growth is not comparable due to the low base of sales in April 2020 because of the lockdown imposed by the Government of India during that period. Two-Wheeler Total two-wheelers registered sales of 226,193 in April 2021 as against 8,134 units in April 2020. Domestic two-wheeler sales registered 131,386 units in April 2021. Scooter sales of the Company registered sales of 65,213 units in April 2021. Motorcycle registered sales of 133,227 units in April 2021. Exports The Company's total exports registered sales of 107,185 units in April 2021 as against 9,640 units registered in the month of April 2020. Two-wheeler exports recorded sales of 94,807 units in April 2021 as against 8,134 units in April 2020. Three-Wheeler Three-wheeler of the Company recorded sales of 12,790 units in April 2021 as against 1,506 units in April 2020. About TVS Motor Company We are a reputed two and three-wheeler manufacturer, and the flagship company of the USD 8.5 billion TVS Group. We believe in Championing Progress through Mobility. Rooted in our 100-year legacy of Trust, Value, Passion for Customers and Exactness, we take pride in making internationally aspirational products of the highest quality through innovative and sustainable processes. We endeavour to deliver the most superior customer experience at all our touch points across 60 countries. We are the only two-wheeler company to have received the prestigious Deming Prize. Our products lead in their respective categories in the JD Power IQS and APEAL surveys for the past five years. We have been ranked No. 1 Company in the JD Power Customer Service Satisfaction Survey for consecutive four years. For more information, please visit www.tvsmotor.com.

