Suzuki Motorcycle India reports sales of 77,849 units in April

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 03-05-2021 12:56 IST | Created: 03-05-2021 12:56 IST
Suzuki Motorcycle India Pvt Ltd (SMIPL) on Monday reported sales of 77,849 units in April 2021, a growth of 11 per cent from 69,942 units sold in March this year.

The company's sales of April this year are not comparable with that of the same month last year when sales were hit due to the nationwide lockdown imposed to curb the outbreak of coronavirus pandemic.

SMIPL said in April this year its domestic sales were at 63,879 unit sales, while exports were at 13,970 units.

''It is very satisfying that despite all the challenges associated with the second surge of COVID-19 pandemic in the month of April, we have posted of 12 per cent growth in domestic and an exceptional 57.5 per cent growth in our exports volumes vis-à-vis same month in 2019,'' SMIPL Managing Director Koichiro Hirao said.

He also said the company kicked off the new financial year on a strong note with the launch of the all-new third generation version of its flagship sports bike, Hayabusa with the first batch of 101 units booked within two days of opening bookings.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

