Left Menu

NMDC output grows to 3.13 MT in Apr; sales jumps to 3.09 MT

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 03-05-2021 13:26 IST | Created: 03-05-2021 13:26 IST
NMDC output grows to 3.13 MT in Apr; sales jumps to 3.09 MT

State-owned miner NMDC on Monday posted a 74 per cent jump in its iron ore output at 3.13 million tonne (MT) in April 2021.

The company had produced 1.80 MT iron ore in April 2020, NMDC said in a BSE filing.

During the said month, NMDC has recorded a growth in its sales as well.

In April 2021, its sales was at 3.09 MT, higher from 1.38 MT in same month last year.

NMDC (National Mineral Development Corporation), under the Ministry of Steel, is India's single largest iron ore producer, presently producing about 35 MT iron ore annually from its three fully mechanized mines located in Chhattisgarh and Karnataka.

Besides, the company is also involved in the exploration of other minerals like copper, rock phosphate, lime stone, dolomite and gypsum.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Entertainment News Roundup: Grammy organizers change rules after allegations of corruption; Thousands of revelers attend Wuhan music festival and more

Science News Roundup: NASA tells SpaceX to halt lunar lander work pending; Deep-sea mining tests resume after robot rescued and more

Health News Roundup: UK reports 7 new COVID deaths, 1,907 infections; Thailand sees second day of record-high virus deaths and more

Odd News Roundup: Belgian artisan shifts to chocolate syringes; World's longest pedestrian suspension bridge opens in Portugal and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

S.Korea counts on large shipments of vaccines arriving in coming weeks

South Korea is banking on the arrival of nearly 14 million doses of coronavirus vaccine by June, officials said on Monday, to boost an immunisation drive that could lose momentum due to dwindling supplies as result of shipment delays. Nearl...

ANALYSIS-Virus, poverty and vaccines: Argentina's Peronists face storm in election year

Its not a great year to go to the polls. Argentinas ruling Peronists face crunch mid-term elections in October, and pollsters say how they handle a still-raging pandemic and its fallout will be key to limiting the electoral damage.Speeding ...

US Based SOT Sanctions Grant for Chitkara University's School of Pharmacy

Chandigarh, Punjab, India NewsVoir In a major boost to Chitkara School of Pharmacys global initiative to create a safer and healthier world, the Society of Toxicology SOT has sanctioned a grant of US 4,000 under SOT Global Initiative Fundin...

Biden to start reunifying migrant families separated by Trump-era border policy

The United States this week will reunite four migrant families separated at the U.S.-Mexico border during the Trump administration, U.S. officials said, a small step toward fulfilling a campaign promise by President Joe Biden.The families w...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021