NMDC output grows to 3.13 MT in Apr; sales jumps to 3.09 MT

State-owned miner NMDC on Monday posted a 74 per cent jump in its iron ore output at 3.13 million tonne (MT) in April 2021.

The company had produced 1.80 MT iron ore in April 2020, NMDC said in a BSE filing.

During the said month, NMDC has recorded a growth in its sales as well.

In April 2021, its sales was at 3.09 MT, higher from 1.38 MT in same month last year.

NMDC (National Mineral Development Corporation), under the Ministry of Steel, is India's single largest iron ore producer, presently producing about 35 MT iron ore annually from its three fully mechanized mines located in Chhattisgarh and Karnataka.

Besides, the company is also involved in the exploration of other minerals like copper, rock phosphate, lime stone, dolomite and gypsum.

