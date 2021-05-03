Left Menu

Kirloskar Pneumatic says business prospects good; starts FY22 with order book of Rs 900 cr

It had an order book of Rs 700 crore at the beginning of FY21.We opened the new fiscal with an order book of over Rs 900 crore, compared to Rs 700 crore in the beginning of FY21.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 03-05-2021 13:29 IST | Created: 03-05-2021 13:29 IST
Kirloskar Pneumatic says business prospects good; starts FY22 with order book of Rs 900 cr

Kirloskar Group flagship firm Kirloskar Pneumatic Company, which more than doubled its net income in the March quarter, has begun the new fiscal on a strong note with a close to 30 per cent jump in order book at over Rs 900 crore.

The Pune-based firm offers engineering products to oil & gas, steel, cement, food & beverage, the Railways, the Defence and marine sectors. It had an order book of Rs 700 crore at the beginning of FY21.

''We opened the new fiscal with an order book of over Rs 900 crore, compared to Rs 700 crore in the beginning of FY21. Business prospects, therefore, are good even in the current pandemic situation,'' managing director K Srinivasan told PTI on Monday.

Amid a massive spike in COVID-19 cases, he said ''we will have similar number for the current fiscal if not better, given that the opening order board is better than that of the previous year''.

Over the weekend the company had reported a net income of Rs 50.32 crore in the March quarter, up from Rs 24.03 crore a year ago, on an income of a little over Rs 415 crore, up from Rs 227.1 crore a year ago.

For the full year, its revenue inched lower to Rs 823 crore from Rs 829 crore the year-ago period, but net income rose to Rs 63.84 crore from Rs 53.5 crore.

On capex plans for the new year, Srinivasan said the board has approved Rs 50 crore, but pointed out this is much higher than the Rs 7 crore it had spent in capex last fiscal.

The company has very low leverage and sits on a cash and cash equivalent, including short-term investments, of Rs 210 crore as of March, up from Rs 133 crore in the previous year.

He said the order book growth is led by its main business of air compression, refrigeration and gas compression. Execution was enhanced in Q4 of FY21 with improved supply chain performance.

In FY21 the transmission segment did poorly on account of low orders from the Railway and also suspension of even these orders already given in March.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Entertainment News Roundup: Grammy organizers change rules after allegations of corruption; Thousands of revelers attend Wuhan music festival and more

Science News Roundup: NASA tells SpaceX to halt lunar lander work pending; Deep-sea mining tests resume after robot rescued and more

Health News Roundup: UK reports 7 new COVID deaths, 1,907 infections; Thailand sees second day of record-high virus deaths and more

Odd News Roundup: Belgian artisan shifts to chocolate syringes; World's longest pedestrian suspension bridge opens in Portugal and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

S.Korea counts on large shipments of vaccines arriving in coming weeks

South Korea is banking on the arrival of nearly 14 million doses of coronavirus vaccine by June, officials said on Monday, to boost an immunisation drive that could lose momentum due to dwindling supplies as result of shipment delays. Nearl...

ANALYSIS-Virus, poverty and vaccines: Argentina's Peronists face storm in election year

Its not a great year to go to the polls. Argentinas ruling Peronists face crunch mid-term elections in October, and pollsters say how they handle a still-raging pandemic and its fallout will be key to limiting the electoral damage.Speeding ...

US Based SOT Sanctions Grant for Chitkara University's School of Pharmacy

Chandigarh, Punjab, India NewsVoir In a major boost to Chitkara School of Pharmacys global initiative to create a safer and healthier world, the Society of Toxicology SOT has sanctioned a grant of US 4,000 under SOT Global Initiative Fundin...

Biden to start reunifying migrant families separated by Trump-era border policy

The United States this week will reunite four migrant families separated at the U.S.-Mexico border during the Trump administration, U.S. officials said, a small step toward fulfilling a campaign promise by President Joe Biden.The families w...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021