Left Menu

SBI allocates Rs 70 crore to combat second wave of Covid-19

State Bank of India (SBI) has allocated Rs 71 crore to support various initiatives in combating the second wave of Covid-19 and is in talks with various designated authorities to explore partnerships for setting up makeshift hospitals.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 03-05-2021 13:34 IST | Created: 03-05-2021 13:34 IST
SBI allocates Rs 70 crore to combat second wave of Covid-19
The bank has a deposit base of over Rs 35 lakh crore. Image Credit: ANI

State Bank of India (SBI) has allocated Rs 71 crore to support various initiatives in combating the second wave of Covid-19 and is in talks with various designated authorities to explore partnerships for setting up makeshift hospitals. The country's largest commercial bank has dedicated Rs 30 crore to set up 1,000 bed makeshift hospitals, 250 bed ICU facilities and 1,000 bed isolation facilities across some of the worst-hit states.

These facilities will be set up in collaboration with government hospitals and municipal corporations of respective cities, the lender said in a statement on Monday. SBI will also contribute Rs 10 crore for genome-sequencing equipment, lab and vaccine research equipment to the government.

Besides, SBI has allocated Rs 21 crore to all its 17 local head offices to address urgent medical needs of citizens including procuring life-saving healthcare equipment and enhancing oxygen supply to hospitals. It will continue to provide PPE kits, masks, rations and cooked meals. The bank will also spend Rs 10 crore in partnering with NGOs to undertake community-based testing, strengthening vaccination drives, creating helpline for Covid-19 related matters, providing oxygen supply and other critical activities.

"We are trying our best to make a small contribution to society in the fight against the second wave," said Chairman Dinesh Khara. "We are committed to contribute funds, resources and reach out to the citizens of India and also join in the government's efforts in fighting the virus. I urge everyone to offer their support in any form to the people in need and contribute towards making the country Covid-19 free."

SBI has tied with various hospitals for the vaccination of its employees. The bank has also decided to bear the cost of vaccination for its employees and their dependent family members. SBI has converted 60 of its training centres across the country into isolation/quarantine centres for affected employees and their family members

Last year, SBI had pledged 0.25 per cent of its annual profit to fight the coronavirus outbreak in India and has donated over Rs 108 crore to the PM CARES Fund. In addition, SBI also contributed Rs 11 crore toward supporting the government's vaccination drive. SBBI is the largest commercial bank in terms of assets, deposits, branches, customers and employees. The bank has a deposit base of over Rs 35 lakh crore and advances of more than Rs 26 lakh crore with CASA ratio of about 45 per cent. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Entertainment News Roundup: Grammy organizers change rules after allegations of corruption; Thousands of revelers attend Wuhan music festival and more

Science News Roundup: NASA tells SpaceX to halt lunar lander work pending; Deep-sea mining tests resume after robot rescued and more

Health News Roundup: UK reports 7 new COVID deaths, 1,907 infections; Thailand sees second day of record-high virus deaths and more

Odd News Roundup: Belgian artisan shifts to chocolate syringes; World's longest pedestrian suspension bridge opens in Portugal and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Sri Lanka clinches series with 2nd test win over Bangladesh

Praveen Jayawickrama took a match haul of 11 wickets on debut to help Sri Lanka clinch a series win over Bangladesh on Monday with a 209-run victory in the second test.Sri Lanka needed five wickets for victory on the final day and Jayawickr...

Philippines protests "blocking" of its patrol ships by China

The Philippine government has protested the Chinese coast guards harassment of Philippine coast guard ships patrolling a disputed shoal in the South China Sea, the Department of Foreign Affairs said Monday.It was the latest of dozens of rec...

Malaysia makes AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine optional amid safety fears

Malaysia will begin a parallel COVID-19 innoculation programme this week for people who chose to receive the AstraZeneca vaccine, after it was removed from an ongoing rollout due to public fears over its safety, a minister said on Monday.Re...

S.Korea counts on large shipments of vaccines arriving in coming weeks

South Korea is banking on the arrival of nearly 14 million doses of coronavirus vaccine by June, officials said on Monday, to boost an immunisation drive that could lose momentum due to dwindling supplies as result of shipment delays. Nearl...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021