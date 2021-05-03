Gold futures gain on spot demand

Gold prices on Monday rose by Rs 424 to Rs 47,161 per 10 gram in futures trade as speculators created fresh positions on a firm spot demand.

On the Multi Commodity Exchange, gold contracts for June delivery traded higher by Rs 424, or 0.91 per cent, at Rs 47,161 per 10 gram in a business turnover of 10,558 lots.

Fresh positions built up by participants led to the rise in gold prices, analysts said.

Gold prices traded 0.70 per cent higher at USD 1,780 per ounce in New York.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)