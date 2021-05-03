Left Menu

GLOBAL MARKETS-European shares rally as investors begin May in bullish mood

The MSCI world equity index, which tracks shares in 49 countries, was flat on the day and below record highs, however, as losses in Asia offset the gains in Europe. Underpinning investors' enthusiasm for riskier assets is the sense that the global economy is about to boom as countries come out of lockdowns and consumers and businesses unleash some of their excess savings built up over the past year.

Reuters | Updated: 03-05-2021 13:49 IST | Created: 03-05-2021 13:49 IST
GLOBAL MARKETS-European shares rally as investors begin May in bullish mood

European shares gained on Monday as investors bullish about the global economic recovery looked ahead to a busy week for U.S. economic data that is expected to underline the strength of the rebound. With China, Japan and Britain closed for public holidays, volumes were thin and Asian shares got off to a slow start, with most markets slipping into the red.

But investors' optimistic mood, enhanced by a strong run of corporate earnings the past two weeks, has extended into May in Europe. The Euro STOXX index rose 0.68% in early trading, while the German DAX gained 0.7% and France's CAC 40 0.61%.

Wall Street futures were higher, pointing to yet more gains after stock markets notched up another round of record highs last week. The MSCI world equity index, which tracks shares in 49 countries, was flat on the day and below record highs, however, as losses in Asia offset the gains in Europe.

Underpinning investors' enthusiasm for riskier assets is the sense that the global economy is about to boom as countries come out of lockdowns and consumers and businesses unleash some of their excess savings built up over the past year. German retail sales data for March came in far better than expected, underlying that a U.S.-led economic rebound is now gaining traction elsewhere.

Recent business surveys have also pointed to soaring confidence about the recovery, although some economists think businesses may be getting ahead of themselves and influenced more by the success and speed of COVID-19 vaccination rollouts. "The data has been unrealistically strong in recent months - while the underlying economy is performing very well, manufacturing growth is not quite at the stratospheric levels the surveys imply," said UBS economist Paul Donovan.

"Newsflow about the vaccination cycle may be more important in dictating answers to sentiment surveys than actual economic activity." A busy week for U.S. economic data is expected to show resounding strength, particularly for the ISM manufacturing survey and April payrolls. Forecasts are that 978,000 jobs were created in the month as consumers spent their stimulus money and the economy opened up more.

Analysts at NatWest Markets, for instance, see U.S. payrolls surging by 1.25 million in April with unemployment diving to 5.2%, from 6% in March. Such gains could stir speculation of a tapering in asset purchases by the Federal Reserve, though Chair Jerome Powell has shown every sign of staying patient on policy.

Powell is due to speak later on Monday and will be followed by a raft of Fed officials this week. Dallas Fed President Robert Kaplan caused a stir on Friday by calling for beginning the conversation about tapering. Powell's patience has helped limit selling pressure in Treasuries, yet 10-year yields still ended last week with a rise of 6 basis points. They were last 1.626%, down marginally on the day.

The rise offered some support to the U.S. dollar, which has been pressured by the rapid expansion of the U.S. budget and trade deficits, a byproduct of the economy's outperformance. The dollar index stood at 91.218 and off a two-month trough of 90.422, though it still ended April with a loss of 2%.

The euro rose 0.2% to $1.2040, having backtracked from a nine-week peak of $1.2149 on Friday. Cryptocurrency ether scaled a new record high beyond $3,000 as investors bet that it will be of ever greater use in a decentralised future financial system. Its lightning rally - now up 325% in 2021 - has eclipsed that of bigger rival bitcoin.

Oil prices ran into profit-taking, having ended last month with gains of 6% to 8%. Brent was last down 9 cents at $66.67 a barrel, while U.S. crude lost 6 cents to $63.52 per barrel.

(Additional reporting by Wayne Cole in Sydney Editing by Mark Heinrich)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Entertainment News Roundup: Grammy organizers change rules after allegations of corruption; Thousands of revelers attend Wuhan music festival and more

Science News Roundup: NASA tells SpaceX to halt lunar lander work pending; Deep-sea mining tests resume after robot rescued and more

Health News Roundup: UK reports 7 new COVID deaths, 1,907 infections; Thailand sees second day of record-high virus deaths and more

Odd News Roundup: Belgian artisan shifts to chocolate syringes; World's longest pedestrian suspension bridge opens in Portugal and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Sri Lanka clinches series with 2nd test win over Bangladesh

Praveen Jayawickrama took a match haul of 11 wickets on debut to help Sri Lanka clinch a series win over Bangladesh on Monday with a 209-run victory in the second test.Sri Lanka needed five wickets for victory on the final day and Jayawickr...

Philippines protests "blocking" of its patrol ships by China

The Philippine government has protested the Chinese coast guards harassment of Philippine coast guard ships patrolling a disputed shoal in the South China Sea, the Department of Foreign Affairs said Monday.It was the latest of dozens of rec...

Malaysia makes AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine optional amid safety fears

Malaysia will begin a parallel COVID-19 innoculation programme this week for people who chose to receive the AstraZeneca vaccine, after it was removed from an ongoing rollout due to public fears over its safety, a minister said on Monday.Re...

S.Korea counts on large shipments of vaccines arriving in coming weeks

South Korea is banking on the arrival of nearly 14 million doses of coronavirus vaccine by June, officials said on Monday, to boost an immunisation drive that could lose momentum due to dwindling supplies as result of shipment delays. Nearl...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021