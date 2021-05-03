Left Menu

Order books encouraging, expect healthy growth rate to continue: Exporters

Indian exporters are expecting continuous growth in the countrys outbound shipments despite increase in COVID-19 cases as their order books are encouraging and there is a pick-up in demand in rich markets.Federation of Indian Export Organisations FIEO President S K Saraf said that in most of the states , manufacturing and exports related services have been exempted from the restrictions and inter-state movement of cargo is permitted by the central government.However, a pandemic of such magnitude does cause disruptions since various stakeholders are not operating with full manpower including the industry.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 03-05-2021 14:19 IST | Created: 03-05-2021 14:19 IST
Order books encouraging, expect healthy growth rate to continue: Exporters

Indian exporters are expecting continuous growth in the country's outbound shipments despite increase in COVID-19 cases as their order books are encouraging and there is a pick-up in demand in rich markets.

Federation of Indian Export Organisations (FIEO) President S K Saraf said that in most of the states , manufacturing and exports related services have been exempted from the restrictions and inter-state movement of cargo is permitted by the central government.

''However, a pandemic of such magnitude does cause disruptions since various stakeholders are not operating with full manpower including the industry. “We expect the peak to come before mid-May and the situation should improve thereafter. With such assumptions, we expect exports to continue on the growth trajectory as the order booking position of exporters is very encouraging,'' he said.

He also said that exporters are better equipped to deal with the situation with lockdown and shut down this time.

When asked about buyers demand for quick delivery of consignments, he said majority of buyers are more understanding and accommodating as they have also gone through or going through similar challenges and they have extended the delivery period with mutual agreement. Seeking government intervention, Saraf said the government should open the filing facility for the Merchandise Exports from India Scheme (MEIS) for 2020-21 (upto December, 2020), and Services Exports from India Scheme (SEIS) facility.

Sharing similar views, Ludhiana-based Hand Tools Association President S C Ralhan said that in the engineering sector, the order books are good and demand is picking up in the US and Europe.

''In the sector, the government should promote exports of manufactured and value-added goods. Key raw materials should not be encouraged for exports,'' Ralhan said.

He added that the government should not curtail economic activities in the name of containing COVID-19 cases as it would impact migrant labours.

Apparel Export Promotion Council of India (PTI) Chairman A Sakthivel said that all the states have agreed for functioning of export units and the sector is not facing any kind of labour shortage.

''The order books are looking better. We need government support to further push the exports and they should not go for nation-wide lockdown,'' he added. India's exports in April jumped nearly three-fold to USD 30.21 billion on account of healthy growth in key sectors including engineering, gems and jewellery and petroleum products, even as trade deficit widened to USD 15.24 billion, according to the commerce ministry's preliminary data.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Entertainment News Roundup: Grammy organizers change rules after allegations of corruption; Thousands of revelers attend Wuhan music festival and more

Science News Roundup: NASA tells SpaceX to halt lunar lander work pending; Deep-sea mining tests resume after robot rescued and more

Health News Roundup: UK reports 7 new COVID deaths, 1,907 infections; Thailand sees second day of record-high virus deaths and more

Odd News Roundup: Belgian artisan shifts to chocolate syringes; World's longest pedestrian suspension bridge opens in Portugal and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Sri Lanka clinches series with 2nd test win over Bangladesh

Praveen Jayawickrama took a match haul of 11 wickets on debut to help Sri Lanka clinch a series win over Bangladesh on Monday with a 209-run victory in the second test.Sri Lanka needed five wickets for victory on the final day and Jayawickr...

Philippines protests "blocking" of its patrol ships by China

The Philippine government has protested the Chinese coast guards harassment of Philippine coast guard ships patrolling a disputed shoal in the South China Sea, the Department of Foreign Affairs said Monday.It was the latest of dozens of rec...

Malaysia makes AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine optional amid safety fears

Malaysia will begin a parallel COVID-19 innoculation programme this week for people who chose to receive the AstraZeneca vaccine, after it was removed from an ongoing rollout due to public fears over its safety, a minister said on Monday.Re...

S.Korea counts on large shipments of vaccines arriving in coming weeks

South Korea is banking on the arrival of nearly 14 million doses of coronavirus vaccine by June, officials said on Monday, to boost an immunisation drive that could lose momentum due to dwindling supplies as result of shipment delays. Nearl...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021