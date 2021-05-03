Left Menu

At least 26 die as speed boat overturns in Bangladesh river

An overcrowded speedboat ferrying over 30 passengers and defying the COVID-19 restrictions capsized after hitting a stationary sand-laden cargo vessel in the Padma River on Monday, leaving at least 26 people dead, a senior Bangladesh police officer said.The accident occurred at the old Kanthalbari ferry terminal in Shibchar upazila of Madaripur at around 8 am.

PTI | Dhaka | Updated: 03-05-2021 14:56 IST | Created: 03-05-2021 14:35 IST
At least 26 die as speed boat overturns in Bangladesh river
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

An overcrowded speedboat ferrying over 30 passengers and defying the COVID-19 restrictions capsized after hitting a stationary sand-laden cargo vessel in the Padma River on Monday, leaving at least 26 people dead, a senior Bangladesh police officer said.

The accident occurred at the old Kanthalbari ferry terminal in Shibchar upazila of Madaripur at around 8 am. The boat, driven by an inexperienced driver, overturned in the Padma River in central Bangladesh while heading for Madaripur district from Munshiganj district.

Rescuers have retrieved at least 26 bodies, police said.

''We have retrieved 26 bodies, rescued alive five others . . . but searches are underway for more as several speedboat passengers are feared missing,'' said Ashiqur Rahman, the police inspector of a nearby ferry terminal.

He said that they were informed the driver of the speedboat was an inexperienced underage boy.

"Witnesses and survivors said the boat was carrying over 30 passengers and the vessel was transporting sand in the Padma River near the town of Shibchar of Madaripur," he said.

Divers from the local fire service station and river police rushed to the spot and joined the rescue operation, he added.

All the deceased - one female and 25 males - were passengers of the speedboat, the Daily Star newspaper reported.

The speedboat was carrying excess passengers, violating the restriction imposed by the government amid the pandemic situation, the report quoted Madaripur Deputy Commissioner Rahima Khatun as saying.

Bangladesh is under lockdown until Wednesday to stem the spread of coronavirus.

The accident occurred as there was not sufficient light in the morning and also the driver was not skilled enough, Khatun said.

A six-member inquiry committee has been formed to investigate the accident.

Hundreds of people die each year in maritime accidents in Bangladesh, a low-lying country that has extensive inland waterways and lax safety standards.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Entertainment News Roundup: Grammy organizers change rules after allegations of corruption; Thousands of revelers attend Wuhan music festival and more

Science News Roundup: NASA tells SpaceX to halt lunar lander work pending; Deep-sea mining tests resume after robot rescued and more

Health News Roundup: UK reports 7 new COVID deaths, 1,907 infections; Thailand sees second day of record-high virus deaths and more

Odd News Roundup: Belgian artisan shifts to chocolate syringes; World's longest pedestrian suspension bridge opens in Portugal and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

BJP has won 33.21 per cent votes in Assam

BJP, which has emerged victorious in the Assam assembly elections for the second successive time, has garnered 33.21 per cent share of the votes, according to the Election Commission.Its alliance partner Asom Gana Parishad got 7.91 per cent...

Mumbai's oxygen quota being diverted to Thane, Navi Mumbai:BMC

The diversion of Mumbais quota of liquid medical oxygen, currently in high demand for COVID-19 patients, to neighbouring Navi Mumbal and Thane has led to its short supply in some hospitals here, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation has cl...

NCPCR urges states to share info on children orphaned due to COVID-19

The National Commission for the Protection of Child Rights NCPCR wrote to states and union territories on Monday, urging them to inform child protection authorities about children who have lost both parents due to COVID-19.The commission ha...

Corporate revenue seen growing 6% in FY22 as second wave takes a toll: Ind-Ra

With the second wave of the pandemic disrupting supply chains for most industries, India Ratings has projected an overall 6 per cent median revenue growth for corporates this fiscal over FY20.However, this will be a high 21.2 per cent over ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021