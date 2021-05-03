Cottonseed oil futures fall on soft demand

Cottonseed oil cake prices on Monday declined by Rs 90 to Rs 2,432 per quintal in futures trade as participants reduced their bets tracking a weak trend in spot market.

Analysts said sell-off by participants at existing levels amid subdued trend in market mainly weighed on cottonseed oil cake prices.

On the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange, cottonseed oil cake for May delivery fell by Rs 90, or 3.57 per cent, to Rs 2,432 per quintal with an open interest of 87,250 lots.

