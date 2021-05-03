Left Menu

Godrej Properties posts Rs 191.6 cr loss in Q4 of FY'21, total income dips to Rs 576 cr

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 03-05-2021 14:43 IST | Created: 03-05-2021 14:43 IST
Godrej Properties posts Rs 191.6 cr loss in Q4 of FY'21, total income dips to Rs 576 cr

Realty firm Godrej Properties on Monday reported a consolidated net loss of Rs 191.62 crore for the quarter ended March on lower income, even as it achieved record sales bookings of Rs 2,632 crore.

The company had posted a net profit of Rs 102.39 crore in the year-ago period.

Total income fell to Rs 576.08 crore in the fourth quarter of last fiscal, from Rs 1,288.17 crore in the corresponding period of the previous year, Godrej Properties said in a regulatory filing.

In the full 2020-21 financial year, the company reported a net loss of Rs 189.43 crore, as against a net profit of Rs 273.94 crore in the previous fiscal.

Total income declined to Rs 1,333.09 crore in the 2020-21 fiscal, from Rs 2,914.59 crore in the previous year.

On operational performance, Godrej Properties said its total sales booking grew 10 per cent year-on-year at Rs 2,632 crore during the January-March period of last fiscal year.

Total sales booking rose 14 per cent to Rs 6,725 crore, an all-time high, during the last financial year.

Pirojsha Godrej, Executive Chairman, Godrej Properties, said: ''While the real estate sector like all parts of the economy has been impacted by the second wave, we expect the sector will continue the robust recovery it was witnessing once this crisis abates.'' In Q4, he said the company delivered best ever quarterly performance in terms of the value of real estate sold and cash collections generated from customers.

''Given our robust launch pipeline, strong balance sheet, and interesting new project acquisition opportunities, we expect a strong FY22,'' he said.

Mumbai-based Godrej Properties is a real estate arm of the business conglomerate Godrej group.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Entertainment News Roundup: Grammy organizers change rules after allegations of corruption; Thousands of revelers attend Wuhan music festival and more

Science News Roundup: NASA tells SpaceX to halt lunar lander work pending; Deep-sea mining tests resume after robot rescued and more

Health News Roundup: UK reports 7 new COVID deaths, 1,907 infections; Thailand sees second day of record-high virus deaths and more

Odd News Roundup: Belgian artisan shifts to chocolate syringes; World's longest pedestrian suspension bridge opens in Portugal and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

BJP has won 33.21 per cent votes in Assam

BJP, which has emerged victorious in the Assam assembly elections for the second successive time, has garnered 33.21 per cent share of the votes, according to the Election Commission.Its alliance partner Asom Gana Parishad got 7.91 per cent...

Mumbai's oxygen quota being diverted to Thane, Navi Mumbai:BMC

The diversion of Mumbais quota of liquid medical oxygen, currently in high demand for COVID-19 patients, to neighbouring Navi Mumbal and Thane has led to its short supply in some hospitals here, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation has cl...

NCPCR urges states to share info on children orphaned due to COVID-19

The National Commission for the Protection of Child Rights NCPCR wrote to states and union territories on Monday, urging them to inform child protection authorities about children who have lost both parents due to COVID-19.The commission ha...

Corporate revenue seen growing 6% in FY22 as second wave takes a toll: Ind-Ra

With the second wave of the pandemic disrupting supply chains for most industries, India Ratings has projected an overall 6 per cent median revenue growth for corporates this fiscal over FY20.However, this will be a high 21.2 per cent over ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021