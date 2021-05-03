Left Menu

EMERGING MARKETS-Turkey's lira steady after inflation data, rouble follows oil lower

However, the country's two largest stock exchanges will remain open and the central bank will carry out its regular market. The MSCI's wider index of EM currencies slipped to a one-week low earlier in the session as the dollar clung to a recent bounce ahead of a raft of U.S. economic data this week, including the ISM manufacturing survey and April payroll numbers.

Reuters | Updated: 03-05-2021 14:53 IST | Created: 03-05-2021 14:53 IST
EMERGING MARKETS-Turkey's lira steady after inflation data, rouble follows oil lower

Most emerging market currencies weakened on Monday as the dollar firmed at the start of a week packed with key U.S. economic data, while a slightly lower-than-forecast inflation reading helped support the Turkish lira. The lira inched higher to trade at 8.29 per dollar after falling to 8.33 earlier in the session.

Trading volumes were thin across the board, however, with London markets closed for a public holiday. Data showed Turkish annual inflation climbed to 17.14% in April, its highest level in nearly two years, driven by a sagging lira and pricy commodity imports. Still, the battered currency found relief as the numbers came in lower than a Reuters poll forecast of 17.3%.

The central bank estimated last week that inflation would peak in April and decline to 12.2% by year-end. Policymakers will meet on Thursday, and market participants expect them to keep the policy rate unchanged at 19% and start cutting in third quarter. "Another steady CBRT meeting outcome may drag USD-TRY back towards 8.20, but this would create a buying-on-dips opportunity, in our view, as we expect a 400bp easing this year in Turkey, starting in July," Unicredit analysts wrote in a note.

Russia's rouble fell 0.4% to 75.44 versus the dollar, tracking weaker oil prices as a deadly second wave of coronavirus infections in the world's third largest consumer of oil, India, raised demand concerns. Trading activity in Russia is likely to be thinner than usual for the rest of the week after President Vladimir Putin declared May 4-7 non-working. However, the country's two largest stock exchanges will remain open and the central bank will carry out its regular market.

The MSCI's wider index of EM currencies slipped to a one-week low earlier in the session as the dollar clung to a recent bounce ahead of a raft of U.S. economic data this week, including the ISM manufacturing survey and April payroll numbers. An index of EM equities slipped 0.6% as Asian heavyweights including China and Thailand were closed and Russian stocks tumbled.

For GRAPHIC on emerging market FX performance in 2021, see http://tmsnrt.rs/2egbfVh For GRAPHIC on MSCI emerging index performance in 2021, see https://tmsnrt.rs/2OusNdX For TOP NEWS across emerging markets

For CENTRAL EUROPE market report, see For TURKISH market report, see

For RUSSIAN market report, see

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Entertainment News Roundup: Grammy organizers change rules after allegations of corruption; Thousands of revelers attend Wuhan music festival and more

Science News Roundup: NASA tells SpaceX to halt lunar lander work pending; Deep-sea mining tests resume after robot rescued and more

Health News Roundup: UK reports 7 new COVID deaths, 1,907 infections; Thailand sees second day of record-high virus deaths and more

Odd News Roundup: Belgian artisan shifts to chocolate syringes; World's longest pedestrian suspension bridge opens in Portugal and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

BJP has won 33.21 per cent votes in Assam

BJP, which has emerged victorious in the Assam assembly elections for the second successive time, has garnered 33.21 per cent share of the votes, according to the Election Commission.Its alliance partner Asom Gana Parishad got 7.91 per cent...

Mumbai's oxygen quota being diverted to Thane, Navi Mumbai:BMC

The diversion of Mumbais quota of liquid medical oxygen, currently in high demand for COVID-19 patients, to neighbouring Navi Mumbal and Thane has led to its short supply in some hospitals here, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation has cl...

NCPCR urges states to share info on children orphaned due to COVID-19

The National Commission for the Protection of Child Rights NCPCR wrote to states and union territories on Monday, urging them to inform child protection authorities about children who have lost both parents due to COVID-19.The commission ha...

Corporate revenue seen growing 6% in FY22 as second wave takes a toll: Ind-Ra

With the second wave of the pandemic disrupting supply chains for most industries, India Ratings has projected an overall 6 per cent median revenue growth for corporates this fiscal over FY20.However, this will be a high 21.2 per cent over ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021