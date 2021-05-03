Left Menu

Oxygen Exp for Delhi from Odisha to arrive today evening, another on way from Durgapur

More Oxygen Express trains to Madhya Pradesh its fourth train, Uttar Pradesh its tenth train, Telangana, Haryana and Delhi carrying 422.08 tonnes of LMO are on their way.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 03-05-2021 15:10 IST | Created: 03-05-2021 14:54 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: Twitter (@PiyushGoyal)

An 'Oxygen Express' for Delhi, carrying 30.86 tonnes of liquid medical oxygen, from Angul in Odisha is expected to arrive on Monday evening, while another is on its way from West Bengal's Durgapur, the railway ministry said.

The train from Durgapur is carrying 120 tonnes of liquid medical oxygen (LMO) and is likely to reach Delhi on Tuesday, it said.

The railways so far has delivered around 1125 tonnes of LMO in 76 tankers to various states. Twenty 'Oxygen Express' trains have already completed their journey and seven more such trains loaded with around 422 tonnes of LMO in 27 tankers are on way to their destinations, the ministry said. ''It is the Indian Railways endeavour to deliver as much LMO as possible in the shortest time possible to the requesting states,'' it said. ''Oxygen Express to Delhi carrying 120 tonnes of Liquid Medical Oxygen is on its way from Durgapur and is expected to reach Delhi on May 4, 2021,'' the ministry said. Telangana will receive its second 'Oxygen Express' from Angul carrying 60.23 tonnes of LMO. Haryana will receive its fourth and fifth such train carrying nearly 72 tonnes from Angul and Rourkela. Another Oxygen Express with 85 tonnes is on its way from Hapa (Gujarat) to Gurgaon, the ministry said. More 'Oxygen Express' trains to Madhya Pradesh (its fourth train), Uttar Pradesh (its tenth train), Telangana, Haryana and Delhi carrying 422.08 tonnes of LMO are on their way. Out of the 1,125 tonnes of LMO, Maharashtra got 174 tonnes, Uttar Pradesh 430.51 tonnes, Madhya Pradesh 156.96 tonnes, Delhi 190 tonnes, Haryana 109.71 tonnes and Telangana 63.6 tonnes.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

