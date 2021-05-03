Accenture Accelerates Mankind Pharma’s Digital Transformation with Data-Driven Cloud Platform

Redesigns business processes and develops and deploys a digital platform to improve operational performance across its global presence NEW DELHI; May 3, 2021 – Mankind Pharma, the fourth largest pharmaceutical manufacturing company headquartered in India, has collaborated with Accenture (NYSE: ACN) to accelerate its digital transformation journey to become an intelligent enterprise, improving business agility, performance, and operational efficiency. Accenture has redesigned the pharma major’s business processes across key functions such as finance, supply chain, sales and procurement for better inventory optimisation, demand planning, workforce productivity and product availability. As part of the project, Accenture deployed a digital platform based on SAP S/4HANA®, a Microsoft Azure cloud-based data lake and Tableau dashboards, providing cloud-based analytics to help Mankind Pharma get deeper insights into its global business operations and performance. The platform integrates data in real-time from multiple sources across the supply chain, workforce and sales to provide a consolidated view of market insights. This can help the management team make informed decisions around business strategy, planning and product development. The project was completed remotely during the ongoing pandemic with no impact on business continuity. “At Mankind Pharma, we are committed to product innovation so we can provide high quality and affordable pharmaceutical products to people across the world,” said Arjun Juneja, chief operating officer, Mankind Pharma. “Digitally transforming our business processes with support from Accenture has been key to unlocking value trapped within the organization, accelerating real time decision making and improving our product innovation lifecycle.” Rishabh Bindlish, India Life Sciences and global generics lead, Accenture, added: “Digital reinvention can not only help pharma companies deliver high-quality and hyper-personalized services, but also improve business performance and build resilience against future disruptions. We are focused on helping Mankind Pharma embrace change and emerge as a data-driven enterprise to enhance its customer-centricity bringing innovative offerings to market at a faster pace and scale for patients.” About Mankind Pharma Mankind Pharma is the fourth largest pharmaceutical manufacturing company headquartered in India (as per IQVIA). Having begun its journey in 1995, Mankind Pharma operates in 34 overseas destinations leveraging 14,000 happy employees and is now one of the leading research-driven Pharma Manufacturing Companies in India. Its products range from Pharma, OTC and FMCG brands like Manforce Condoms, Manforce Tablets, Manforce Staylong Gel, Unwanted 72, Prega News, Adiction, Gas-O-Fast, Kaloree 1 and many others.

About Accenture Accenture is a global professional services company with leading capabilities in digital, cloud and security. Combining unmatched experience and specialized skills across more than 40 industries, we offer Strategy and Consulting, Interactive, Technology and Operations services—all powered by the world’s largest network of Advanced Technology and Intelligent Operations centers. Our 537,000 people deliver on the promise of technology and human ingenuity every day, serving clients in more than 120 countries. We embrace the power of change to create value and shared success for our clients, people, shareholders, partners and communities. Visit us at www.accenture.com.

PWR PWR

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)