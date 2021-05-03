Left Menu

Full advance of over Rs 1,700 cr released to SII for 11 cr doses of Covishield on April 28: Govt

The amount was received by them on April 28.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 03-05-2021 15:11 IST | Created: 03-05-2021 15:11 IST
Full advance of over Rs 1,700 cr released to SII for 11 cr doses of Covishield on April 28: Govt

The Health Ministry on Monday said that 100 per cent advance of Rs 1732.50 crore was released to the Serum Institute of India on April 28 for 11 crore doses of Covishield vaccine during May, June and July.

The amount, which after TDS was Rs 1699.50 crore, was received by the SII on April 28 itself, it said.

As on date, against the last order of 10 crore doses for supplies of Covishield vaccine, 8.744 crore doses have been delivered till May 3, the ministry said, adding, media reports alleging that the Centre has not placed any fresh order for COVID-19 vaccines are ''incorrect and not based on facts''.

Additionally, 100 per cent advance of Rs 787.50 crore (after TDS Rs 772.50 crore) was released on April 28 to Bharat Biotech India Ltd (BBIL) for five crore Covaxin doses during May, June and July. The amount was received by them on April 28. As on date against the last order of two crore doses for supplies of Covaxin vaccine, 0.8813 crore doses have been delivered till May 3, the ministry said.

''Hence, to say that fresh orders have not been placed by Government of India is not correct,'' it said.

As of May 2, the Centre has provided more 16.54 crore vaccine doses to states and union territories free of cost. More than 78 lakh doses are still available with them to be administered, the ministry said.

''More than 56 lakh doses, in addition, will be received by states and UTs in the next three days,'' it stated.

Under the Liberalised Pricing and Accelerated National COVID-19 Vaccination Strategy, Government of India would continue to procure its share of 50 per cent of the monthly Central Drugs Laboratory (CDL) cleared vaccines and would continue to make it available to the state governments totally free of cost as was being done earlier, the ministry stated.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Entertainment News Roundup: Grammy organizers change rules after allegations of corruption; Thousands of revelers attend Wuhan music festival and more

Science News Roundup: NASA tells SpaceX to halt lunar lander work pending; Deep-sea mining tests resume after robot rescued and more

Health News Roundup: UK reports 7 new COVID deaths, 1,907 infections; Thailand sees second day of record-high virus deaths and more

Odd News Roundup: Belgian artisan shifts to chocolate syringes; World's longest pedestrian suspension bridge opens in Portugal and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

BJP has won 33.21 per cent votes in Assam

BJP, which has emerged victorious in the Assam assembly elections for the second successive time, has garnered 33.21 per cent share of the votes, according to the Election Commission.Its alliance partner Asom Gana Parishad got 7.91 per cent...

Mumbai's oxygen quota being diverted to Thane, Navi Mumbai:BMC

The diversion of Mumbais quota of liquid medical oxygen, currently in high demand for COVID-19 patients, to neighbouring Navi Mumbal and Thane has led to its short supply in some hospitals here, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation has cl...

NCPCR urges states to share info on children orphaned due to COVID-19

The National Commission for the Protection of Child Rights NCPCR wrote to states and union territories on Monday, urging them to inform child protection authorities about children who have lost both parents due to COVID-19.The commission ha...

Corporate revenue seen growing 6% in FY22 as second wave takes a toll: Ind-Ra

With the second wave of the pandemic disrupting supply chains for most industries, India Ratings has projected an overall 6 per cent median revenue growth for corporates this fiscal over FY20.However, this will be a high 21.2 per cent over ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021